PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2321

For ORGANIZATIONAL CAPACITY SUPPORT SERVICES FOR GRANT WRITING AND APPLICATION

DEVELOPMENT

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing grant evaluation and application assistance services.

The contract will be issued as an on-call/as-needed contract (under the direction of the Pierce Transit Grants Office) to provide technical assistance to support the Grants Office in developing specific sections of the application that require specialized expertise. For major grant programs, this could include supporting requirements such as a comprehensive economic analysis of the project’s costs and benefits. Pierce Transit anticipates utilizing this on-call support one to two times a year for significant proposals.

Request for Proposals (RFP) documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A virtual pre-proposal meeting will be held on January 6, 2026, at 2:00 pm. You can access the meeting by phone at the number below. If you would like to attend via videoconferencing, please send request by email prior to scheduled meeting to Linda Shilley, Procurement Manager at lshilley@piercetransit.org. You will receive a calendar meeting invitation.

+1 206-899-2838,495659873#

All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to discuss the requirements and intent of the Contract documents.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. January 13, 2026, and must be submitted electronically to Capital_Planning_Department.E2321_Proposals@docs-us3.e-builder.net. It is the responsibility of the proposer to verify Pierce Transit’s receipt of all documents submitted. IDX-1024474

