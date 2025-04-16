PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #E2251

For

PUBLIC TRANSIT BUS CLEANING SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing public transit bus cleaning services at Pierce Transit’s main base bus lot located 3701 96th ST SW, Lakewood. Work will include boarding Pierce Transit vehicles to perform the following duties: wash interior walls, ceiling, windows, handrails, mirrors and seats of coaches. Clean driver’s compartment and area behind doors in step wells. Remove gum, candy and other foreign materials from seats, walls and floors. Mop floors and step wells. Report any damage to the interior of vehicles by writing/recording information into Pierce Transit document.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on April 30. 2025, and shall be submitted electronically to Teri Svedahl, Procurement Analyst. email:

TSvedahl@piercetransit.org.

IDX-1012141

April 16, 2025