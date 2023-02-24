PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1618

For

CONSULTANT FOR 2023 RECOVERY PLANNING

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing consultant services for Recovery Planning.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A virtual (non-mandatory) Pre-Proposal meeting will be held March 6, 2023, 9:00a.m. All prospective proposers are encouraged to attend via Microsoft Teams. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and intent of the Contract documents. To attend, use the MS Teams link/information below:

Microsoft Teams meeting Join on your computer, mobile app or room device Click here to join the meeting Meeting ID: 211 610 864 702 Passcode: MCqxbB Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only) +1 206-899-2838,,531778443# United States, Seattle Phone Conference ID: 531 778 443# Find a local number | Reset PIN Learn More | Meeting options Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. March 22, 2023, and may be submitted electronically to Shawna Fore, Contract Coordinator, email: sfore@piercetransit.org.

ADVERTISED: Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE

IDX-972243

February 24, 2023