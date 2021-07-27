PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS #1246

For

AUTOMOTIVE GLASS REPLACEMENT

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting proposals from firms qualified and interested in providing automotive glass and the repair of automotive glass installations on vehicles owned and operated by Pierce Transit.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

A pre-proposal meeting will be held August 3rd., 2021, 11:00 a.m. via Microsoft Teams. All prospective respondents are encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide the opportunity to review the requirements and the intent of the Contract documents.

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 206-899-2838,,279414326# United States, Seattle Phone Conference ID: 279 414 326#

Proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on August 17, 2021, and may be submitted electronically to Luis Hernandez, Contract Coordinator: email: lhernandez@piercetransit.org.

July 27, 2021