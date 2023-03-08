PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR INTEREST #1380

FOR COFFEE SHOP ESTABLISHMENT

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Pierce Transit is soliciting interest from firms to lease available space of approximately 150 square feet to establish and operate a coffee shop at the Theater District in Downtown Tacoma. This location is a center of cultural activity in northern downtown, providing a local and regional destination. Request for Interest docu-

ments are available on-line through our website at https://www.piercetransit.org/open-procurements/.

There will be an open house held at 2:00 p.m. on March 22, 2023, at the following location: 920 Commerce Street, Tacoma, WA 98402. This tour will be the only time that site access will be granted, due to operations and security concerns. Please RSVP with Amy Maxwell, Contract Analyst, at amaxwell@piercetransit.org to attend. Statements of Interest will be accepted until March 31, 2023, and may be submitted electronically to Amy Maxwell, Contract Analyst, email: amaxwell@piercetransit.org. IDX-972881

March 8, 2023