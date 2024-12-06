PIERCE TRANSIT

Request For Information #E2148

FOR

Battery Electric Vehicle

Charging Technology

For

Public Transportation Fleet Operations

Introduction

PIERCE TRANSIT is a Public Transportation Benefit Area municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443.

Pierce Transit is issuing this Request for Information (RFI) to gather insights on advanced software solutions for managing battery-electric bus (BEB) charging. We seek input from industry experts on products that support various aspects of BEB operations. Vendors are invited to respond if their product meets one or more of the following criteria:

1. Management and control of

physical charging stations

2. Monitoring and reporting of on-route performance

3. Intelligent, automated charging systems

The primary goal of this RFI is to explore technical and business expertise that will inform Pierce Transit’s future charge management software deployments. Specifically, we are interested in products that can manage the complexities of BEB charging infrastructure, including real-time charger monitoring, error reporting, power optimization, API integration with systems such as yard management, telematics, and scheduling, as well as on-coach battery diagnostics. The ideal solution would provide high levels of compatibility with a range of charger types and prioritize efficient energy use.

Background

Pierce Transit is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and has set a long-term goal of achieving a fully zero-emissions bus fleet by 2042. Our current fleet includes a mix of diesel hybrids, compressed natural gas (CNG), and battery-electric buses (BEBs). We are presently operating a fleet of 9 BEBs as part of a broader strategy to transition to an electrified fleet over the coming years.

RFI Guidance

Our objective is to comprehensively understand available charge management solutions from both technical and non-technical perspectives. This RFI is strictly for information-gathering purposes and will not influence any future Request For Proposals (RFP(s). Please ensure that responses clearly distinguish between currently available features and those on your product roadmap. Additionally, highlight any claims regarding efficiency and required actions from users or other vendors that enable these benefits. Also, include information on any hardware or software prerequisites, such as specific coach models, chargers, or integrations.

Electricity Costs and Flexibility

Pierce Transit acknowledges the dynamic nature of the BEB industry and the rapid changes in electricity costs and sourcing. Therefore, we seek flexible technology solutions that can adapt to evolving utility rate structures and business processes. Insights into how your product can help optimize power usage in this changing environment would be valuable.

Industry and Infrastructure Support

We recognize that integration between chargers and BEBs can vary significantly depending on manufacturers and hardware limitations. We ask respondents to provide a roadmap for ongoing development and any known product limitations. This information will be used to guide procurement and infrastructure planning.

Anticipated Vendor Tasks

1. Product Demonstration

(60-90 min)

Upon invitation, provide a live demonstration via MS Teams, showcasing the core functionality of your charge management product. Your presentation should include the following:

• An overview of how the product improves charging operations and user experience

• A demonstration of its efficiency in managing charging schedules and battery life

• A breakdown of how the software interacts with various chargers and BEB models

• Reporting features (power usage, errors, efficiency metrics)

• Integration capabilities with other systems (e.g., yard management, telematics, billing)

• A discussion on support and troubleshooting responsibilities, split between vendor and Pierce Transit

• References or case studies demonstrating past performance

2. Documentation

Submit written documentation addressing the following areas:

• Infrastructure

o Scalability to support 185 buses across six locations

o On-route charging integration for optimal energy use

o Support for grid charging and renewables

• IT Data Services

o API availability for two-way communication with Pierce Transit systems

o Real-time data access

o Examples of integrations with yard management, scheduling, and energy management

• IT Security

o Staff access protocols, single sign-on, cloud security, and breach risk management

• IT Networking

o Integration with Pierce Transit’s cellular and Wi-Fi networks

• Support & Training

o Troubleshooting responsibilities, support hours, and training provisions

• Cost Structure

o Provide a range of costs for budgeting purposes only. Costs provided will not be used to select a vendor or solution.

o Estimated costs should include licensing, scaling from 12 buses in 2026 to 185 by 2042, operational maintenance, and professional services for integration

• Anticipated Implementation

Timeline

o Availability of the solution for 2026 deployment and phased implementation approach

General Information and Submittal of Response

All questions, comments, concerns or requests for clarifications regarding the contents and requirements of the RFI documents shall be electronically submitted to the Pierce Transit Representative noted below.

Name

Linda Shilley

Title

Procurement Manager

Phone

253.581.8059

Email

lshilley@piercetransit.org 1. Submittals

Responses shall be submitted electronically to lshilley@piercetransit.org, and received by Pierce Transit no later than 2:00 p.m. on January 15, 2025.

2. Questions and Communications

Communications with Pierce Transit employees other than the employee listed above will not be permitted and may cause disqualification of the Consultant involved.

3. Confidentiality of Submittals

Confidentiality of proposals is considered by Pierce Transit as an essential element of maintaining fairness during the evaluation process. However, confidentiality cannot be guaranteed under the Washington State Public Records Act, Chapter 42.56 RCW. A response, or portions of a responsel marked “confidential” does not prohibit Pierce Transit from releasing documents it is obligated to disclose pursuant to Chapter 42.56 RCW.

4. Cost to Respond

Pierce Transit is not liable for any costs incurred by a proposer in the process of responding to this RFI, including but not limited to the costs of preparing and submitting a response, in the conduct of a presentation, in facilitating site visits or any other activities related to responding to this RFI.

5. No Oblitation to Contract

This RFI does not obligate Pierce Transit to enter into a contract for service(s) specified herein.

December 6, 2024