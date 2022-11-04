PIERCE TRANSIT

REQUEST FOR BIDS # 1533

FOR JANITORIAL SERVICES

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-443. Pierce Transit is requesting bids from firms qualified and interested in providing janitorial services at various Pierce Transit facilities throughout Pierce County.

Request for Proposals documents are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Goods and Services”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

There will be a Pre-Proposal Meeting held at 1:00 p.m. on November 9, 2022, at Pierce Transit Headquarters, Conference Room St. Helen’s, located at: 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The purpose of this pre-proposal meeting will be to discuss and answer questions regarding this RFB process, proposal submittals, specifications, and the scope of service. All perspective bidders are encouraged to attend. Upon arrival, please park in the visitor parking lot located next to the building. A map of the visitor parking area is attached to the RFB for your reference. Please arrive 5 minutes early and gather at the main entrance facing 96th St SW. The door will be locked, but Pierce Transit staff will let you in promptly at 1:00pm.

In the event it is deemed necessary to have a site tour, this meeting will be the only time that site access will be granted, due to operations and security concerns. Following the meeting, attendees will be invited to walk-through Buildings 1, 2, 3 and 6. A separate tour of our Tacoma Dome Station and Commerce Street facilities will be scheduled for the following day. Tours of the facilities WILL NOT be provided before the Pre-Proposal Meeting. Please note: Safety vests and closed-toed shoes are required for the facility tours. Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. November 28, 2022, and must be submitted electronically to Amy Maxwell, Contract Analyst, email: amaxwell@piercetransit.org.

