PIERCE TRANSIT-PROPOSED SEPA POLICY

PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PROPOSED SEPA POLICY

Pierce Transit’s draft edition of the agencies State Environmental Protection Act Procedures and Policies has been filed with the Clerk of the Board. A copy of the proposed policy has been posted on the Agency’s website at www.piercetransit.org/documents. A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, November 9, 2020. The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and is scheduled to be held virtually. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Governor Proclamation 20-28 that is in effect, a physical meeting location will not be provided for this meeting. Citizens may attend the meeting by Zoom. To join from a computer, please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84016560149. To attend by phone, call 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 and enter Webinar ID code 840 1656 0149. Written comments should be submitted to Duane Wakan, Senior Planner, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, no later than December 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Adoption of the proposed SEPA Policy is expected to occur at the December 14, 2020 Pierce Transit Board Meeting.

Pierce Transit recognizes that each person has a fundamental and inalienable right to a healthful environment and that each person has a responsibility to contribute to the preservation and enhancement of the environment. Pierce Transit pursuant to the State Environmental Policy Act (“ACT”), RCW 43.21C.120, and chapter 197-11 of the Washington Administrative Code (“CODE”), must provide policies and procedures in compliance with and consistent with the ACT and the state-wide rules set forth in the Code. Because State Environmental policies and procedures were last updated in November 1984, it is time to refresh said policies that reflect current staffing and assignments as well as outline procedures that allow for public input into the SEPA process. American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066 for special accommodations. Deanne Jacobson

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Clerk of the Board

IDX-912304

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index and Tacoma News Tribune on October 28, 2020.