PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PROPOSED 2021 BUDGET

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting on Monday, February 8, 2021, beginning at 4:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to obtain comment and feedback from citizens on the proposed 2021 Budget.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Governor Proclamation 20-28 that is in effect, a physical meeting location will not be provided for this meeting and the meeting will be held virtually. Citizens may attend the meeting through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85136501126, or by dialing 253.215.8782 and entering access code 851 3650 1126.

Oral comments will be taken at the Board meeting. Sign up to speak by clicking on the “Raise Hand” button at the bottom of the Zoom window or press *9 on your phone. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by emailing the Clerk of the Board at Djacobson@piercetransit.org, or by mail at 3701 96th ST SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021. All Written comments received will be compiled and forwarded to the Board prior to the meeting. The proposed Budget may be viewed on the Agency’s website at Piercetransit.org/Resources/PublicDocuments/Budget&Financial/2021 Preliminary Budget.

Deanne Jacobson, CMC

Clerk of the Board

IDX-918617

Published in the Tacoma Daily Index and Tacoma News Tribune Thursday, January 28, 2021.