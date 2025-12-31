PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

FOR THE PROPOSED SALE OR DONATION OF SURPLUS PROPERTY A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners regular board meeting on Monday, January 12, 2026. The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom. The purpose of the public hearing is to allow public comment on the proposal to declare three trolley vehicles surplus and to dispose of said property by public sale or donation. A full description of the property to be disposed of will be published in the January 12, 2026, board meeting agenda packet, which will be posted to the agency’s website after January 7, 2026. Details on how to attend this hearing in person or virtually can be found on the January 12, 2026, regular board meeting agenda by visiting https://piercetransit.org/board-of-commissioners/#board-meetings after January 7, 2026. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by emailing Djacobson@piercetransit.org, or by submitting written comments to Deanne Jacobson, Pierce Transit Clerk of the Board, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be received up to 12:00 p.m. on January 12, 2026, and will be forwarded to the Pierce Transit Board. The Board is expected to consider adoption of the surplus property at their January 12, 2026, regular board meeting. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the basis of disability in any of its programs, activities, or services. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of Pierce Transit should contact the Clerk’s Office at 253.581.8066, or Clerks@piercetransit.org as soon as possible but no later than the Thursday preceding the board meeting. Dated this 23rd day of December 2025.

Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board

IDX-1024494

December 31, 2025