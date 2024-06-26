PIERCE TRANSIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PIERCE TRANSIT’S 2024 TITLE VI PROGRAM SUBMITTAL TO THE FEDERAL TRANSIT

ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting on Monday, July 8, 2024. The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Pierce Transit’s 2024 Title VI Program Submittal to the Federal Transit Administration. The Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin. Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Circular 4702.1B, “Title VI Requirements and Guidelines for Federal Transit Administration Recipients” was issued on March 1, 2016. The Circular directs any FTA recipient that operates 50 or more fixed route vehicles in peak service and serving a population of 200,000 or greater to submit a Title VI Program once every three years. Pierce Transit is subject to this requirement and the proposed program establishes how Pierce Transit is meeting all of its obligation under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Circular 4702.1B. The Board of Commissioners will consider the approval of Pierce Transit’s 2024 Title VI Program Submittal to the Federal Transit Administration for accuracy and the fulfillment of the above requirements at their August 12, 2024, meeting.

The draft 2024 Title VI Program Submittal to the Federal Transit Administration may be viewed on the Agency’s website at https://www.piercetransit.org/documents/.

Details on how to attend this hearing in person or virtually can be found on the July 8, 2024, Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners meeting agenda page by visiting meetings https://www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after July 3, 2024. Those wishing to submit written comments may send comments to Mark Eldridge, Senior Planner, via email at meldridge@piercetransit.org, or via mail at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be received up to 5:00 p.m. July 26, 2024.

American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations. Dated this 25th day of June 2024.

Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board IDX-998440

June 26, 2024