PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

TACOMA DOME STATION ELEVATOR MODERNIZATION

Contract No. 1097

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish labor, equipment and materials to complete the Tacoma Dome Station Elevator Modernization

Scope of Work:

The project includes the modernization of five (5) elevators at the Tacoma Dome Station garages, and all associated work as described in the project plans and specifications. Scope includes, but is not limited to architectural, electrical, mechanical, fire alarm, etc. The Engineer’s Estimate is $2,900,000 to $3,300,000. Sealed bids will be received at Pierce Transit’s headquarters, main lobby reception counter, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington until 1:00 p.m. on June 2, 2022 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

A pre-bid conference and site visit have been set for May 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Potential bidders are strongly encouraged to attend. The site visit will convene on-site at the Tacoma Dome Station, 2433 East E Street, Tacoma, WA, by the two-stop elevator (on Puyallup Avenue, in between the two garages). Parking is available, at no charge, in the garage. All inquiries regarding the contents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Amber Liebel, Contract Coordinator via email aliebel@piercetransit.org

Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bid Bond in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid. Disadvantaged, Minority, and Women’s Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Pierce Transit reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive technicalities or irregularities and to accept any bid if such action is believed to be for the best interest of Pierce Transit.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Amber Liebel

Contract Coordinator

April 21, 2022