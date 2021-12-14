PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

Security Enhancement Life Cycle Contract No. 1162

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish labor, equipment and materials to complete the Security Enhancement Life Cycle project.

Scope of Work:

The project is primarily an electronic safety and security systems project and consists of construction of infrastructure and devices to add, replace and/or upgrade secured door access, analog video surveillance cameras with internet protocol video surveillance, intercom system, video surveillance installation at various locations, and integration of video, intercom and card access into a single software platform. Work shall be performed at various locations including the headquarters campus in Lakewood, nine transit centers and six park and rides throughout Pierce County. The Engineer’s Estimate is

$1,600,000 to $2,000,000 Covid-19 Safety Precaution Requirements: Pierce Transit is committed to ensuring our staff and visitors comply with the Governor’s orders and follow social distancing and prevention measures established by the United States Department of Labor’s Guidance. To ensure a safe public Pre-Bid Conference and Public Bid Opening, every attendee at either event must comply with the following safety protocols: 1. Temperature checking at the door will be required at Public Bid Opening 2. A mask must be worn while at the Pre-Bid Conference and Public Bid Opening 3. Maintain six (6) feet distance between others 4. One (1) representative from each company preferred. The above protocols are subject to change as conditions and requirements dictate.

Questions and Clarifications: The last day for Clarifications and Questions is no later than January 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pre-Bid Conference and Walk-through: A Pre-Bid Conference and walk-through will be held at Pierce Transit’s headquarters, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington on December 21st,2021 at 10:00 a.m. Parking is available at Pierce Transit’s Training Center Building, located at 3720 96th St. SW, on the south side of 96th St. SW across from the Bus Lot in Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors Lot is on the East side of the building.

Bid Submittal:

Sealed bids will be received at Pierce Transit’s headquarters, main lobby reception counter, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington until 10:00 a.m. on January 21st, 2022 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Hand-delivered sealed Bids shall be delivered to Pierce Transit’s Training Center Building, located at 3720 96th St. SW, on the south side of 96th St. SW across from the Bus Lot in Lakewood, WA 98499. Parking available at the Visitors Lot, on the East side of the building. Mailed Bids shall be addressed to Pierce Transit 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington, 98499 attention Luis Hernandez, Contract Coordinator. All inquiries regarding the contents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Luis Hernandez, Contract Coordinator via email lhernandez@piercetransit.org Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bid Bond in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid. Disadvantaged, Minority, and Women’s Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Pierce Transit reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive technicalities or irregularities and to accept any bid if such action is believed to be for the best interest of Pierce Transit.

Sensitive Security Information

All documents associated with this bid solicitation are considered Sensitive Security Information. Potential bidders must sign and submit a Non-Disclosure Agreement to receive a username and password to access the bid documents on Builders Exchange of Washington.

The Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) is available at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Download the NDA, sign and email to Luis Hernandez at lhernandez@piercetransit.org. Upon receipt, a username and password will be returned via email for access to the plans, specifications, addenda and any reference documents. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Luis Hernandez

Contract Coordinator IDX-945152

December 14, 20, 2021