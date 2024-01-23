Pierce County Superior Court

New criminal, civil, domestic and probate cases.

SUPERIOR COURT

New criminal cases

24-1-00160-5, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Basurto, Rodolfo Izazga

24-1-00161-3, 01/18/2024, Malicious Mischief In The Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Austin, Brady Shane

24-1-00162-1, 01/18/2024, Identity Theft in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Boldt, Marcus William

24-1-00163-0, 01/18/2024, Theft in the Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Ramirez, Argenis Valdovinos Valdovinos

Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise

24-1-00164-8, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Andrews, Christopher Scott, Codefendant: Lomax, Kristopher Allan, 24-1-00165-6

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00165-6, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Lomax, Kristopher Allan, Codefendant: Andrews, Christopher Scott, 24-1-00164-8

Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N

24-1-00166-4, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Martinez, Zenas Marquis

24-1-00167-2, 01/18/2024, Retail Theft With Special Circumstances in the Thi

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Nopson, Taylor Ann

24-1-00168-1, 01/18/2024, Arson in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Kuhr Jarman, Jason Thomas

Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick

24-1-00169-9, 01/18/2024, Burglary in the First Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Thoun, Justin Le

24-1-00170-2, 01/18/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Bird, Jessica Angelick

Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven

24-1-00171-1, 01/18/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Eddo, Joshua James

Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela

24-1-00172-9, 01/18/2024, Malicious Mischief In The Second Degree

Plaintiff: State of Washington

Defendant: Kover, Hollie Jacqueline

Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe

New civil cases

24-2-00208-7, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Rios Bueno, Jose Patricio

Respondent: Campos Torres, Cinthia Teresita

24-2-00209-5, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Yandall, Migao

Petitioner: Tei, Tinei

Respondent: Tei, Sologaliua

24-2-00210-9, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Gammon, Tonya Mae

Respondent: Gammon, Jason Curtis

24-2-00211-7, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Tei, Tinei

Petitioner: Yandall Migao

Respondent: Tei, Te’ena Roselyn

24-2-00212-5, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Tei, Tinei Tei

Petitioner: Yandall, Migao

Respondent: Tuie, Taylor Kalapu

24-2-00213-3, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Yandall, Migao

Respondent: Tei, Fa’afiti

24-2-00214-1, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Hodges, Jasmine

Respondent: Mccarter, Joshua James

24-2-00215-0, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Pace, Sallie Ann

Respondent: Hagins-Pace, Andrea Ann

24-2-00216-8, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Gomez-Stuart, Trisha Lynette

Respondent: Turner, Steve Wayne

24-2-00217-6, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Jacobson, Jasmine Marie

Respondent: Leckie, Shakim Ridell

24-2-00218-4, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection

Petitioner: Bradley, Vinciana Leelani

Respondent: Bell, Myalik Tyshaun

24-2-05355-2, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company

Defendant: Tupou, Potofou

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05356-1, 01/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: California Casualty Indemnity Exchange

Defendant: Tucker, Rhonda D.

Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas

24-2-05357-9, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Professional Property Management, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability

Defendant: Mcdonald, Kendall

Defendant: Brooks, Joseph

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05358-7, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Fresh Collar LLC

Defendant: Bush, Steve, And All Other Occupants

Attorney: Diwan, Suneet

24-2-05359-5, 01/18/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil

Plaintiff: Hwang, Jae Pil

Defendant: Salas, Joanne

24-2-05360-9, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Rahman, Beth

Defendant: Wilson, Michael

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05361-7, 01/18/2024, Tort – Other

Plaintiff: Mhitsntu, Tesfahiwet

Defendant: Everport Terminal Services, Inc.

Defendant: Crane Operator, John Doe

Defendant: Crane Operator, Jane Doe

Attorney: Habtemariam, Teklay Neftalem

24-2-05362-5, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Sawyer Trail Apartments L.l.c.

Defendant: Mccaa, Jalisa Shanta

Defendant: Maddix, Shawn Sherrell

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05363-3, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Wisteria Housing Lp

Defendant: Clark, Karizma Q.

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05364-1, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fawcett Oz Sub, LLC

Defendant: Tep, Bunly

Defendant: Any And All Occupants

Attorney: Muchinsky, Michael Brian

24-2-05365-0, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Professional Property Management LLC

Defendant: Haley, Denice

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05366-8, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested

Plaintiff: Morning Star Investments Nw Inc.

Defendant: Mims, Kendrasha

Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick

24-2-05367-6, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Sawyer Trail Apartments L.l.c.

Defendant: Johnson, Anglica Maria

Defendant: Sledge, Dominic Flame

Attorney: Redford, W. Randall

24-2-05368-4, 01/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Sexton, Jimmie

Defendant: Wamboldt, Ginger

Attorney: Freeman, Douglas Spencer

24-2-05369-2, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Professional Property Management, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability

Defendant: Starks, Kristofer

Defendant: Leremia, Faatomoe

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05370-6, 01/18/2024, Minor Settlement

Petitioner: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Minor: Whittle, Julian

Attorney: Liu, Ling

24-2-05371-4, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Hernandez, Bryan

Defendant: Quinones, Anna

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05372-2, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Morton, Randi

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05373-1, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority

Defendant: Downie, Jennifer

Attorney: Tuell, James Todd

24-2-05374-9, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC

Defendant: Njoroge, James

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05375-7, 01/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Vaughn, Mechelle

Defendant: Mukasa, Rickylynn

Attorney: Jones, Steven Dylan

24-2-05376-5, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: 2018-3 Ih Borrower Lp

Defendant: Peapea, Sakaio

Defendant: Peapea, Matauaina

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-05377-3, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Professional Property Management, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability

Defendant: Hernandez, Kimberly

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05378-1, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Pacific Pointe Tnc LLC

Defendant: Leaw, Maylee

Defendant: Man, Richard

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05379-0, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Emily Poyner

Defendant: Jamesshia Lea

Defendant: All Other Occupants

Attorney: Hanemann, W. Jack

24-2-05380-3, 01/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle

Plaintiff: Weller-Stepp, Lee

Defendant: Autozone Parts, Inc.

Defendant: Worske, Williams And Jane Doe

Attorney: Wilson, Ross John

24-2-05383-8, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Beyond Seattle Realty LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company D/B/

Defendant: Whitefoot, Summer

Defendant: Mcqueen, Alexis

Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson

24-2-05384-6, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: 2018-3 Ih Borrower Lp

Defendant: Flint, Nikkia

Defendant: Syph, Isaiah

Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory

24-2-05385-4, 01/18/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Defendant: Dulgaryan Family LLC

Defendant: Dulgaryan, Karapet Harutyuni

Attorney: Schumacher, B David

24-2-05388-9, 01/18/2024, Personal Injury

Plaintiff: Dudziec, Kristin

Defendant: Elite Commercial Contracting, Inc.

Attorney: Wilke, Carl Robert

24-2-05389-7, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments

Defendant: Raphael, Midori

Defendant: Raphael, Jason

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05390-1, 01/18/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA

Defendant: Branco, Steven M

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-05393-5, 01/18/2024, Commercial

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA

Defendant: Lopez, Jonathan M

Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley

24-2-05395-1, 01/18/2024, Quiet Title

Plaintiff: LLC, Happy Neighbors 76

Defendant: County, Pierce

Defendant: LLC, Unity Investments

Attorney: Oswald, R Jennifer

24-2-05396-0, 01/18/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights

Petitioner: Hamilton, Jason C.

Respondent: State of Washington

Attorney: Findley, L Fletcher

24-2-05397-8, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested

Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments

Defendant: Conley, Donna

Defendant: Stockroske, Teresa

Defendant: Gosnell, Travis

Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian

24-2-05398-6, 01/19/2024, Miscellaneous

Plaintiff: Leikam, Nicole

Defendant: Taylor, Rachael

New domestic cases

24-3-00171-8, 01/17/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Randall, Lindsey Ann Marie

Respondent: Randall, Amber Dawn

24-3-00173-4, 01/17/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Gonzalez Romero, Joceleen

Respondent: Gonzalez Molina, Isai

24-3-00175-1, 01/17/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Sokoloski, Erich William

Respondent: Sokoloski, Tricia Noelle

24-3-00176-9, 01/17/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Johnson, Cardell Demetrius

Respondent: Johnson, Kdaya Nichole

24-3-00178-5, 01/17/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Sheshi, Grainne Pauline

Respondent: Sheshi, Ahmed Usman Jr

24-3-00185-8, 01/18/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3

Petitioner: Martin, Dominnick Mitchell

Respondent: Barnes-Hamilton, Shamira Monae

24-3-00187-4, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Kerri Mae Rivera

Respondent: Avery Saul Rivera

Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-3-00188-2, 01/18/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support

Petitioner: Rasmussen, Allen

Respondent: Ebner, Courtney

Minor: Rasmussen, Madilynn

Attorney: Maier, P. John

24-3-00189-1, 01/18/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support

Petitioner: Wiegman, Cheyenne

Respondent: Olson, Derek

Minor: Olson, Cameron

Attorney: Moos, Nicole Norris Riley

24-3-00198-0, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Owen, Jeffery Dale

Respondent: Owen, Elizabeth Diane Christine

Attorney: Drowley, Douglas Richard

24-3-00199-8, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Shriner, Andrey

Respondent: Shriner, Megan

Attorney: Miller, Bayly C

24-3-00202-1, 01/18/2024, Modification Support Only

Petitioner: State of Washington

Respondent: Brown, Jr., Joseph Edward

Respondent: Kelley, Tasha Marie

Minor: Brown, Shawn Paul

Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert

24-3-00204-8, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Phu, Julian

Respondent: Le, Vien

Attorney: Holman, Joy Christina

24-3-00205-6, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children

Petitioner: Kristin Marie Easterly

Respondent: Nathanial Hugh Weston

24-3-00206-4, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Gutierrez, Christopher Julian

Respondent: Gutierrez, Nancy Leslie

Attorney: Rundle, G Kevin

24-3-00211-1, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children

Petitioner: Lane, Joanne Ellen

Respondent: Thompson, Michael Andrew

Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-3-00212-9, 01/19/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support

Petitioner: Shermer, Natalie

Respondent: Mason, Seath

Minor: Mason, Michael

New probate cases

24-4-00132-1, 01/17/2024, Will Only, Testator, Simpson, Kenneth W

24-4-00141-0, 01/17/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship

Petitioner: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health/St Joseph Hospital

Respondent: Scheel, Helen Jeanette, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Sarandos, Dolores

Attorney: Garzon, M Michelle

Attorney: Mattoon, Anne Kayleigh

24-4-00144-4, 01/18/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Magbie, Cheryl L

Deceased: Lottier, Raymond L

24-4-00145-2, 01/18/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution

Petitioner: Lazares, Dan E, Involved Party, Johnson, Melissa, Involved Party, Pemberton, Tanya, Involved Party, Bering, Hollie

Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny

24-4-00146-1, 01/18/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody

Petitioner: Newsome, Wayland K

Petitioner: Newsome, Rene C

Minor: Adams, Torvii, Parent, Newsome, Breanna W, Parent, Doe, John

Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna

24-4-00147-9, 01/18/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Sanchez, Angela R

Deceased: Sanchez, Johnny Louis

Attorney: Curiale, Anthony Phillip

24-4-00149-5, 01/18/2024, Estate

Petitioner: Langridge, Barry P

Petitioner: Langridge, Meredith R

Deceased: Langridge, Suzanne M

Attorney: Walters, Michael Erik

24-4-00150-9, 01/18/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Nicholas, Thomas James, Deceased, Nicholas, Donald James

24-4-00152-5, 01/18/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Stambaugh, Barbara L, Deceased, Stambaugh Iii, William Roy, Attorney, Balsam, H. Robin

24-4-00153-3, 01/18/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Lowenberg, Catherine Malia, Deceased, Lowenberg, Mary Ann, Attorney, Smith, Brian Michael

24-4-00154-1, 01/19/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Jenkins, Debra Renee, Deceased, Wood, Rieta Rose, Attorney, Kraft, M.w. Shannon