Pierce County Superior Court

SUPERIOR COURT
New criminal cases
24-1-00160-5, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance With
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Basurto, Rodolfo Izazga
24-1-00161-3, 01/18/2024, Malicious Mischief In The Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Austin, Brady Shane
24-1-00162-1, 01/18/2024, Identity Theft in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Boldt, Marcus William
24-1-00163-0, 01/18/2024, Theft in the Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Ramirez, Argenis Valdovinos Valdovinos
Prosecutor: Roberts, Stephanie Louise
24-1-00164-8, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Andrews, Christopher Scott, Codefendant: Lomax, Kristopher Allan, 24-1-00165-6
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00165-6, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Lomax, Kristopher Allan, Codefendant: Andrews, Christopher Scott, 24-1-00164-8
Prosecutor: Wasankari, Brian N
24-1-00166-4, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the First Degr
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Martinez, Zenas Marquis
24-1-00167-2, 01/18/2024, Retail Theft With Special Circumstances in the Thi
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Nopson, Taylor Ann
24-1-00168-1, 01/18/2024, Arson in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Kuhr Jarman, Jason Thomas
Prosecutor: Vincent, J. Patrick
24-1-00169-9, 01/18/2024, Burglary in the First Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Thoun, Justin Le
24-1-00170-2, 01/18/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Bird, Jessica Angelick
Prosecutor: Nelson, Sven
24-1-00171-1, 01/18/2024, Felony Violation of a Court Order
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Eddo, Joshua James
Prosecutor: Raaymakers, Daniela
24-1-00172-9, 01/18/2024, Malicious Mischief In The Second Degree
Plaintiff: State of Washington
Defendant: Kover, Hollie Jacqueline
Prosecutor: Scovel, Joe
New civil cases
24-2-00208-7, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Rios Bueno, Jose Patricio
Respondent: Campos Torres, Cinthia Teresita
24-2-00209-5, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Yandall, Migao
Petitioner: Tei, Tinei
Respondent: Tei, Sologaliua
24-2-00210-9, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Gammon, Tonya Mae
Respondent: Gammon, Jason Curtis
24-2-00211-7, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Tei, Tinei
Petitioner: Yandall Migao
Respondent: Tei, Te’ena Roselyn
24-2-00212-5, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Tei, Tinei Tei
Petitioner: Yandall, Migao
Respondent: Tuie, Taylor Kalapu
24-2-00213-3, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Yandall, Migao
Respondent: Tei, Fa’afiti
24-2-00214-1, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Hodges, Jasmine
Respondent: Mccarter, Joshua James
24-2-00215-0, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Pace, Sallie Ann
Respondent: Hagins-Pace, Andrea Ann
24-2-00216-8, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Gomez-Stuart, Trisha Lynette
Respondent: Turner, Steve Wayne
24-2-00217-6, 01/18/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Jacobson, Jasmine Marie
Respondent: Leckie, Shakim Ridell
24-2-00218-4, 01/19/2024, Domestic Violence Protection
Petitioner: Bradley, Vinciana Leelani
Respondent: Bell, Myalik Tyshaun
24-2-05355-2, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Olympic Management Company
Defendant: Tupou, Potofou
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05356-1, 01/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: California Casualty Indemnity Exchange
Defendant: Tucker, Rhonda D.
Attorney: Juhl, William Nicholas
24-2-05357-9, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Professional Property Management, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability
Defendant: Mcdonald, Kendall
Defendant: Brooks, Joseph
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05358-7, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Fresh Collar LLC
Defendant: Bush, Steve, And All Other Occupants
Attorney: Diwan, Suneet
24-2-05359-5, 01/18/2024, Lower Court Appeal-Civil
Plaintiff: Hwang, Jae Pil
Defendant: Salas, Joanne
24-2-05360-9, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Rahman, Beth
Defendant: Wilson, Michael
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05361-7, 01/18/2024, Tort – Other
Plaintiff: Mhitsntu, Tesfahiwet
Defendant: Everport Terminal Services, Inc.
Defendant: Crane Operator, John Doe
Defendant: Crane Operator, Jane Doe
Attorney: Habtemariam, Teklay Neftalem
24-2-05362-5, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Sawyer Trail Apartments L.l.c.
Defendant: Mccaa, Jalisa Shanta
Defendant: Maddix, Shawn Sherrell
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05363-3, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Wisteria Housing Lp
Defendant: Clark, Karizma Q.
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05364-1, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fawcett Oz Sub, LLC
Defendant: Tep, Bunly
Defendant: Any And All Occupants
Attorney: Muchinsky, Michael Brian
24-2-05365-0, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Professional Property Management LLC
Defendant: Haley, Denice
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05366-8, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Uncontested
Plaintiff: Morning Star Investments Nw Inc.
Defendant: Mims, Kendrasha
Attorney: Hetter, L. Frederick
24-2-05367-6, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Sawyer Trail Apartments L.l.c.
Defendant: Johnson, Anglica Maria
Defendant: Sledge, Dominic Flame
Attorney: Redford, W. Randall
24-2-05368-4, 01/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Sexton, Jimmie
Defendant: Wamboldt, Ginger
Attorney: Freeman, Douglas Spencer
24-2-05369-2, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Professional Property Management, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability
Defendant: Starks, Kristofer
Defendant: Leremia, Faatomoe
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05370-6, 01/18/2024, Minor Settlement
Petitioner: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
Minor: Whittle, Julian
Attorney: Liu, Ling
24-2-05371-4, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Hernandez, Bryan
Defendant: Quinones, Anna
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05372-2, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Morton, Randi
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05373-1, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pierce County Housing Authority
Defendant: Downie, Jennifer
Attorney: Tuell, James Todd
24-2-05374-9, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Fairways Tic I LLC
Defendant: Njoroge, James
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05375-7, 01/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Vaughn, Mechelle
Defendant: Mukasa, Rickylynn
Attorney: Jones, Steven Dylan
24-2-05376-5, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: 2018-3 Ih Borrower Lp
Defendant: Peapea, Sakaio
Defendant: Peapea, Matauaina
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-05377-3, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Professional Property Management, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability
Defendant: Hernandez, Kimberly
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05378-1, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Pacific Pointe Tnc LLC
Defendant: Leaw, Maylee
Defendant: Man, Richard
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05379-0, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Emily Poyner
Defendant: Jamesshia Lea
Defendant: All Other Occupants
Attorney: Hanemann, W. Jack
24-2-05380-3, 01/18/2024, Tort Motor Vehicle
Plaintiff: Weller-Stepp, Lee
Defendant: Autozone Parts, Inc.
Defendant: Worske, Williams And Jane Doe
Attorney: Wilson, Ross John
24-2-05383-8, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Beyond Seattle Realty LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company D/B/
Defendant: Whitefoot, Summer
Defendant: Mcqueen, Alexis
Attorney: Gray, Chantry Judson
24-2-05384-6, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: 2018-3 Ih Borrower Lp
Defendant: Flint, Nikkia
Defendant: Syph, Isaiah
Attorney: Fullington, L Gregory
24-2-05385-4, 01/18/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.
Defendant: Dulgaryan Family LLC
Defendant: Dulgaryan, Karapet Harutyuni
Attorney: Schumacher, B David
24-2-05388-9, 01/18/2024, Personal Injury
Plaintiff: Dudziec, Kristin
Defendant: Elite Commercial Contracting, Inc.
Attorney: Wilke, Carl Robert
24-2-05389-7, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments
Defendant: Raphael, Midori
Defendant: Raphael, Jason
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05390-1, 01/18/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA
Defendant: Branco, Steven M
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-05393-5, 01/18/2024, Commercial
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank NA
Defendant: Lopez, Jonathan M
Attorney: Nykamp, G. Bradley
24-2-05395-1, 01/18/2024, Quiet Title
Plaintiff: LLC, Happy Neighbors 76
Defendant: County, Pierce
Defendant: LLC, Unity Investments
Attorney: Oswald, R Jennifer
24-2-05396-0, 01/18/2024, Restoration of Firearms Rights
Petitioner: Hamilton, Jason C.
Respondent: State of Washington
Attorney: Findley, L Fletcher
24-2-05397-8, 01/18/2024, Unlawful Detainer Contested
Plaintiff: Kw Tacoma Apartments
Defendant: Conley, Donna
Defendant: Stockroske, Teresa
Defendant: Gosnell, Travis
Attorney: Boice, Allen Brian
24-2-05398-6, 01/19/2024, Miscellaneous
Plaintiff: Leikam, Nicole
Defendant: Taylor, Rachael
New domestic cases
24-3-00171-8, 01/17/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Randall, Lindsey Ann Marie
Respondent: Randall, Amber Dawn
24-3-00173-4, 01/17/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Gonzalez Romero, Joceleen
Respondent: Gonzalez Molina, Isai
24-3-00175-1, 01/17/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Sokoloski, Erich William
Respondent: Sokoloski, Tricia Noelle
24-3-00176-9, 01/17/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Johnson, Cardell Demetrius
Respondent: Johnson, Kdaya Nichole
24-3-00178-5, 01/17/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Sheshi, Grainne Pauline
Respondent: Sheshi, Ahmed Usman Jr
24-3-00185-8, 01/18/2024, Miscellaneous Type 3
Petitioner: Martin, Dominnick Mitchell
Respondent: Barnes-Hamilton, Shamira Monae
24-3-00187-4, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Kerri Mae Rivera
Respondent: Avery Saul Rivera
Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna
24-3-00188-2, 01/18/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support
Petitioner: Rasmussen, Allen
Respondent: Ebner, Courtney
Minor: Rasmussen, Madilynn
Attorney: Maier, P. John
24-3-00189-1, 01/18/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support
Petitioner: Wiegman, Cheyenne
Respondent: Olson, Derek
Minor: Olson, Cameron
Attorney: Moos, Nicole Norris Riley
24-3-00198-0, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Owen, Jeffery Dale
Respondent: Owen, Elizabeth Diane Christine
Attorney: Drowley, Douglas Richard
24-3-00199-8, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Shriner, Andrey
Respondent: Shriner, Megan
Attorney: Miller, Bayly C
24-3-00202-1, 01/18/2024, Modification Support Only
Petitioner: State of Washington
Respondent: Brown, Jr., Joseph Edward
Respondent: Kelley, Tasha Marie
Minor: Brown, Shawn Paul
Attorney: Henry, Patrick Robert
24-3-00204-8, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Phu, Julian
Respondent: Le, Vien
Attorney: Holman, Joy Christina
24-3-00205-6, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With No Children
Petitioner: Kristin Marie Easterly
Respondent: Nathanial Hugh Weston
24-3-00206-4, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Gutierrez, Christopher Julian
Respondent: Gutierrez, Nancy Leslie
Attorney: Rundle, G Kevin
24-3-00211-1, 01/18/2024, Dissolution With Children
Petitioner: Lane, Joanne Ellen
Respondent: Thompson, Michael Andrew
Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna
24-3-00212-9, 01/19/2024, Parenting PlanChild Support
Petitioner: Shermer, Natalie
Respondent: Mason, Seath
Minor: Mason, Michael
New probate cases
24-4-00132-1, 01/17/2024, Will Only, Testator, Simpson, Kenneth W
24-4-00141-0, 01/17/2024, Guardianship/Conservatorship
Petitioner: Virginia Mason Franciscan Health/St Joseph Hospital
Respondent: Scheel, Helen Jeanette, Court Visitor – Adult Guardian, Sarandos, Dolores
Attorney: Garzon, M Michelle
Attorney: Mattoon, Anne Kayleigh
24-4-00144-4, 01/18/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Magbie, Cheryl L
Deceased: Lottier, Raymond L
24-4-00145-2, 01/18/2024, Trust/Est. Dispute Resolution
Petitioner: Lazares, Dan E, Involved Party, Johnson, Melissa, Involved Party, Pemberton, Tanya, Involved Party, Bering, Hollie
Attorney: Lazares, Edward Danny
24-4-00146-1, 01/18/2024, Minor Guardianship Custody
Petitioner: Newsome, Wayland K
Petitioner: Newsome, Rene C
Minor: Adams, Torvii, Parent, Newsome, Breanna W, Parent, Doe, John
Attorney: Person-Smith, Lynn Donna
24-4-00147-9, 01/18/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Sanchez, Angela R
Deceased: Sanchez, Johnny Louis
Attorney: Curiale, Anthony Phillip
24-4-00149-5, 01/18/2024, Estate
Petitioner: Langridge, Barry P
Petitioner: Langridge, Meredith R
Deceased: Langridge, Suzanne M
Attorney: Walters, Michael Erik
24-4-00150-9, 01/18/2024, Estate, Personal Representative, Nicholas, Thomas James, Deceased, Nicholas, Donald James
24-4-00152-5, 01/18/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Stambaugh, Barbara L, Deceased, Stambaugh Iii, William Roy, Attorney, Balsam, H. Robin
24-4-00153-3, 01/18/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Lowenberg, Catherine Malia, Deceased, Lowenberg, Mary Ann, Attorney, Smith, Brian Michael
24-4-00154-1, 01/19/2024, Estate, Petitioner, Jenkins, Debra Renee, Deceased, Wood, Rieta Rose, Attorney, Kraft, M.w. Shannon