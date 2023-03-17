Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle Review: Worth It or Cheap Products?

Peak Bloom’s Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle contains three anti-aging creams and a collagen supplement to help you look younger.

By using the package of skincare products daily, you can purportedly reduce the appearance of wrinkles, get healthier-looking skin, and look and feel younger than you have in years using a blend of natural ingredients.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Peak Bloom’s Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle and how it works today in our review.

What is the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle?

Peak Bloom’s Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle is a package of three popular anti-aging products (and one bonus product) available at a discount rate, including:

Fountain of Youth Anti-Aging Cream

Multi Collagen Beauty Complex

Hyaluronic Super C Serum

Bonus Bottle: Revitalizing Eye Wrinkle Cream

Normally priced at $210 at retail, the bundle is available for just $129.95 as part of a 2023 promotion. And, all purchases come with a bonus bottle of Revitalizing Eye Wrinkle Cream. All purchases also come with a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle Benefits

By applying or using the products in the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle daily, you can purportedly enjoy a range of benefits, including:

Stop the signs of aging

Reverse any damage that has already been done

Use a “fountain of youth” formula to reverse, rebuild, and rejuvenate skin cells

Avoid worrying about fine lines, expression lines, dark spots, or discoloration again

Make your skin look firmer and more lifted

Make your complexion glow with youth and vitality

In other words, Peak Bloom markets its Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle as the ultimate package of anti-aging products. Just apply the products and take the collagen supplement daily to dramatically transform your appearance and reverse many visible signs of aging.

Who Created Peak Bloom? About Ashley Zenely

Peak Bloom and the company’s popular Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle were created by Ashley Zenely.

Ashley was motivated to launch an anti-aging skincare company after watching a friend struggle with an autoimmune disorder. That autoimmune disorder made her friend look older than she actually was. It also affected the appearance of her skin and hair.

Over the last four years, Ashley spent considerable time and effort testing different skincare formulas, using her friend as a test subject.

Ashley was disappointed with the options she found in the modern beauty industry. Many products were overrated and overpriced or filled with junk ingredients. Most of them had little noticeable impact on her friend’s appearance.

Eventually, Ashley discovered the secret to youthful vitality in a way that worked differently than any other beauty product on the market. She organized her research into four specific products, all of which are found in the Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle. Today, women around the world use Ashley’s Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle to reverse the effects of aging.

How Does the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle Work?

Peak Bloom designed its formula to reduce the effects of aging – specifically in women over 40. To do that, many of the serums work by moisturizing the body from the inside out.

All three core products in the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle are designed to work in three steps:

Step 1) Reverse

Reverse Step 2) Rebuild

Rebuild Step 3) Regenerate

The formulas start by reversing the visible effects of aging, including fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. Then, the formulas rebuild your skin from the inside out, supporting further anti-aging effects. Finally, the formulas regenerate the underlying skin cells, helping to support the youthful appearance of your skin.

According to reviews shared online, some users look “10 years younger” just a few weeks after applying the serums for the first time.

Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle Ingredients

Each formula in the Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle contains slightly different ingredients. However, there are common ingredients across all serums.

Here are all of the active ingredients in the core products in the beauty bundle and how those ingredients work:

Tocopheryl Acetate: Tocopheryl acetate is a form of vitamin E. Like vitamin C, vitamin E is known for its natural antioxidant properties. In fact, it’s one of nature’s best antioxidants. Many anti-aging skin creams contain tocopheryl acetate for its anti-aging effects. It’s found in thousands of skincare products as a skin-conditioning agent. In al of these skincare products, tocopheryl acetate fulfills a similar purpose: support antioxidant effects throughout your body.

Caproyl Sphingosine: Caproyl sphingosine is a synthetic N-acylated spingoid found in certain skincare products and cosmetic products. It mainly acts as an anti-aging ingredient and as a conditioner. Some studies show it can improve the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Other studies show it can fix the sagging caused by aging. Although it’s not a natural ingredient, it’s been shown to demonstrate significant anti-aging results in formal, clinical settings.

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera leaf extract, also known as Aloe barbadensis, has a long history of use in traditional medicine and beauty remedies. Some people take aloe vera daily as a nutritional supplement. Others apply aloe vera to their skin for moisturization and hydration. By extracting the juice of the aloe vera leaf, Peak Bloom has collected an ingredient that could contribute to significant anti-aging effects for moisture, hydration, and overall medicinal effects.

Pseudoalteromonas Ferment Extract: This ingredient is a biotechnologically derived ingredient formed by the fermentation of a specific type of marine bacteria living in the cold waters of the Antarctic Ocean. The specific bacteria is found in the mud on King George Island in Antarctica, and you can find this ingredient in many beauty and skincare products available today.

According to the official website, all formulas are also gluten-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and fragrance free.

What to Expect After Applying the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle

According to Peak Bloom, you can enjoy powerful anti-aging benefits by applying the serums daily, including:

Look & Feel Years Younger: The primary benefit of the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle is that it can make you look and feel years younger. As you get older, your collagen production declines, leading to visible signs of aging – like sagging skin and wrinkles. By applying the serums in the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle (and taking the collagen supplement) daily, you can support your body’s natural production of collagen. Collagen is crucial for healthy skin, hair, and nails, and it can promote anti-aging effects throughout your body to help you look and feel years younger.

Enjoy an Age-Reversing Beauty Blend: All products are part of an age-reversing beauty blend that can help you look younger. You get a collagen supplement and anti-aging creams and serums to reverse the effects of aging on your skin. Some of the serums fight back against sun damage and discoloration, while others support skin plumpness and firmness, reversing the effects of aging overall.

Reduce Lines & Wrinkles: Fine lines and wrinkles can make you look years older than your real age. Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. To do that, many of the products in the bundle fill in the crevasses in your skin leading to the visible appearance of wrinkles. Others tighten your skin overall. What we see are wrinkles and shadows casted by these crevasses. By moisturizing your skin and supporting plumpness, the products in the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, helping you look younger.

Replenish Your Complexion: Some of the ingredients in the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle replenish your complexion and give it a radiant glow. Youthful looking skin glows, which is why Peak Bloom describes their products as “your new secret weapon” for improving the visible signs of aging, giving you brighter looking skin. The bundle contains a vitamin C serum, for example, known for brightening the skin. Many people apply a vitamin C serum daily for complexion and vitality.

Enjoy a Radiant Glow: As you get older, your skin may lose some of its radiant, youthful glow. The Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle replenishes that glow with a vitamin C serum, collagen supplement, and other products to support powerful anti-aging effects.

Minimize Puffiness: Puffy skin can make you look old, bloated, and heavier than you actually are. Several of the anti-aging products in the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle can minimize puffiness, helping you look and feel younger. If you’re tired of your face looking large in photos, or if you want to minimize sagging and puffiness, then the natural ingredients in the bundle could help.

What’s Included with the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle?

Your Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle purchase includes three core products and one bonus product.

Your purchase includes:

Fountain of Youth Anti-Aging Cream: The Fountain of Youth Anti-Aging Cream is a moisturizing cream you apply to your face to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and support a more youthful appearance overall. Like other moisturizing creams, the Fountain of Youth Anti-Aging Cream fills in wrinkles, locks in moisture, and gives your skin all of the tools it needs to fight back against wrinkles, lines, and other visible signs of aging.

Multi Collagen Beauty Complex: Out of all four products in the Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle, this is the only product you take as a supplement instead of applying it directly to your skin. Featuring Types I, II, and III collagen, this dietary supplement can support anti-aging effects from the inside out. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It plays an important role in the structure, plumpness, and overall appearance of your skin. If you’re not getting enough collagen in your ordinary diet, then a collagen supplement could help. A 2019 study published in Nutrients, for example, found taking a collagen supplement improved skin hydration, elasticity, roughness, and density.

Hyaluronic Super C Serum: Hyaluronic Super C Serum is an anti-aging serum applied topically to your skin to reverse the effects of aging. Vitamin C is one of nature’s best antioxidants, and many people apply vitamin C to their skin daily to fight wrinkles and fine lines. It’s a highly-concentrated, vitamin C serum you can use to spot, treat wrinkles, fine lines, and other visible effects of aging. The goal is to give you a smooth and youthful look at the place of application.

Bonus Bottle: Revitalizing Wrinkle Cream: The bonus bottle is Revitalizing Wrinkle Cream, a special anti-aging wrinkle cream designed to give you a natural, vibrant, and youthful appearance. Like the serum, the cream is a highly-concentrated formula featuring a blend of natural and synthetic ingredients to fill in wrinkles, reduce the appearance of fine likes, and give you a more radiant and youthful appearance overall.

Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle Reviews

Peak Bloom’s Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle is backed by strong reviews online from customers who have experienced significant and visible benefits by applying the creams daily.

Here are some of the thoughts shared by verified purchasers online:

One customer started to apply the serums just “a few weeks ago.” Today, her wrinkles “are gone” and her skin is smooth. She claims to look “at least 10 years younger” – even after applying the creams for just a brief period of time.

Ashley Zenely, who founded Peak Bloom and created the products inside the bundle, initially tested her formulas on her friend, Cassie, who has an autoimmune disorder. Cassie was dealing with significant problems with her hair and skin health. However, Ashley’s products helped her transform the appearance of her skin.

Many customers are impressed with how quickly they can use and apply the products daily. You can apply the serums in just minutes, for example. And, you can mix the flavorless collagen supplement into any beverage of your choice, then drink it daily.

In before and after images shared online, multiple women show how the Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle has significantly reduced the appearance of aging and eliminated wrinkles, fine lines, and discoloration from across their faces.

Peak Bloom’s products are particularly popular for women over 40. After 40, your body’s natural production of collagen drops significantly. Peak Bloom’s products may be able to help.

Overall, Peak Bloom claims over 1,100 women use their products daily to reverse the effects of aging.

Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle Pricing

Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle is normally priced at $210 at retail. However, as part of a 2023 promotion, the manufacturer has reduced the price to just $129.95 for a bundle. Plus you get one free bonus bottle of Revitalizing Eye Wrinkle Cream.

You can save even more money by signing up for a subscription, dropping the price to $109.95 per month.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle: $129.95

1 x Fountain of Youth Anti-Aging Cream

1 x Multi Collagen Beauty Complex

1 x Hyaluronic Super C Serum

1 x Bonus Bottle: Revitalizing Eye Wrinkle Cream

Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle Monthly Subscription: $109.95 Per Month

1 x Fountain of Youth Anti-Aging Cream per month

1 x Multi Collagen Beauty Complex per month

1 x Hyaluronic Super C Serum per month

1 x Bonus Bottle: Revitalizing Eye Wrinkle Cream per month

Be sure to check the box to add the Revitalizing Eye Wrinkle Cream to your order at no extra cost. If you don’t check the box, then Peak Bloom will not bundle the cream with either purchase.

Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle Refund Policy

Peak Bloom backs all purchases with a 90 day moneyback guarantee. If you’re unsatisfied with the bundle of anti-aging serums for any reason, then you can request a complete refund with no questions asked.

About Peak Bloom

Peak Bloom is a skin care company best-known for four beauty products, including the four products included in the package above.

You can contact Peak Bloom and the company’s customer service team via the following:

Email: support@peakbloomnutrition.com

support@peakbloomnutrition.com Phone: (202) 642-6165

Final Word

Peak Bloom’s Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle is a popular and well-rated bundle of three anti-aging products and a bonus serum.

Your purchase includes two anti-aging skin creams, a vitamin C serum, and a collagen supplement to reverse the effects of aging and minimize the appearance of fine lines.

To learn more about the Peak Bloom Fountain of Youth Beauty Bundle or to buy the bundle online today at a special, discount rate, visit the official website.

