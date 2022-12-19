Organifi Peak Power Reviewed

Peak Power is a powdered energy supplement designed to support mental focus and hydration without negative side effects.

Featuring a refreshing lemon-lime flavor, Organifi’s Peak Power is built to keep you at peak performance all day long without the jitters or crashes of caffeine and other energy boosting formulas.

How does Peak Power work? What’s inside Peak Power? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Organifi’s new Peak Power formula today in our review.

What is Peak Power?

Peak Power is a nutritional supplement featuring a blend of guayusa, lion’s mane, and bacopa to provide peak hydration, focus, and performance.

Priced at $69.95 for a one month supply, Peak Power is USDA Organic certified and backed by a moneyback guarantee.

The goal of Peak Power is to provide your body with a blend of superfoods and adaptogens to support healthy inflammation, balance, and energy throughout your body and mind to help you perform at your peak – all without the jitters or crashes of conventional stimulant powders.

Just mix one scoop of Peak Power with water, a shake, or the beverage of your choice, then drink Peak Power daily.

Peak Power Benefits

According to Organifi, Peak Power can support the following benefits:

High-performance energy and focus

Low-sugar (1g of sugar per serving)

Built-in hormonal balance

Non-jittery, crash-free, and adaptive

USDA Organic certified formula

How Does Peak Power Work?

Peak Power aims to provide you with lasting, all-day energy to help you perform at your peak.

Caffeine causes jitters and can lead to crashes and peaks, making it difficult to stay productive and focused all day long. Other stimulants have similar downsides.

Peak Power, on the other hand, is designed to support high energy and focus without the downsides of conventional stimulant formulas. It’s non-jittery, crash-free, low-sugar, and adaptive.

Instead of simply stimulating your body, for example, Peak Power balances hormones and hydrates you, allowing you to enjoy better energy without the negative side effects.

Peak Power also contains conventional stimulants. The formula contains 100mg of plant-based caffeine, for example. However, this caffeine is derived from tea and mixed with polyphenols and antioxidants, allowing you to mitigate the negative side effects of caffeine.

Each bag of Peak Power contains 20 servings of Peak Power. Organifi recommends serving the formula cold for maximum palatability. You can mix one scoop with water, a shake, or the beverage of your choice, then drink Peak Power daily for all-day energy.

Peak Power Ingredients

Peak Power contains a blend of plant-based vitamins, minerals, herbs, plant extracts, and nutrients to support all day energy and focus.

Here are all of the ingredients in Peak Power and how they work, according to Organifi:

Bacopa Leaf Extract: Peak Power contains Bacopa leaf extract, which is designed to support memory, cognition, concentration, and a balanced mood. Prized in Ayurvedic medicine and other traditional medicine for centuries, Bacopa is backed by modern research linking it to powerful effects.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom: Peak Power contains lion’s mane mushroom extract for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. According to Organifi, lion’s mane mushroom extract could help with memory and cognition, depression and anxiety treatment, and more.

Neurofactor (Coffee Fruit): Peak Power contains a proprietary formula called Neurofactor, which is a trademarked form of coffee fruit. Neurofactor has been shown to stimulate brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which plays a critical role in neuronal development, maintenance, and protection. Coffee fruit is also rich with antioxidants and other plant-based ingredients linked to inflammation and energy.

AmaTea (Organic Guayusa Extract): Peak Power contains organic guayusa extract in the form of AmaTea. Guayusa extract is rich with chlorogenic acids, rutin, L-theanine, and theobromine, all of which support stable energy without negative side effects.

Green Tea Extract: Peak Power contains green tea extract, which is one of the most popular antioxidant beverages in the world. Green tea extract is rich with polyphenols that promote focus and reduce the negative effects of caffeine. Green tea naturally contains L-theanine, for example, which is prized for its anxiolytic effects. It also contains plant-based antioxidants like epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) linked to energy, inflammation, and overall health and wellness.

Coconut Water: For hydration, Organifi added dried coconut water extract to the Peak Power formula. Young coconuts contain powerful antioxidants while being rich with hydrating electrolytes. They contain high levels of potassium, for example, which has been shown to reduce muscle fatigue. Many people take coconut water daily for hydration, and the coconut water in Peak Power can help counteract the natural diuretic properties of caffeine.

Aloe Vera: Peak Power contains aloe vera, a soothing herb with vital nutrient absorption properties. Aloe vera promotes a healthy microbiome and helps with toxin removal, among other benefits.

Himalayan Pink Salt: Peak Power contains Himalayan pink salt. Salt is crucial for hydration and is a valuable electrolyte. Like coconut water, it helps you stay hydrated even when taking caffeine and other energy boosting ingredients in Peak Power.

Baobab Fruit: Peak Power contains baobab fruit, which has potent antioxidant effects while delivering 10 times the vitamin C as an orange. Baobab fruit also has anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and antimicrobial properties that make it a popular and trendy superfood. Native to Africa, baobab fruit has been used in traditional medicine for centuries – and has become increasingly popular in recent years as a supplement ingredient.

Ginger: Peak Power contains ginger, a soothing herb with adaptogenic properties and therapeutic effects. Popular in traditional Korean and Chinese medicine, ginger can also help with digestion and immunity, among other effects.

Lemon: Peak Power contains lemon for its rich levels of vitamin C. Lemon can also help with immunity, digestion, and metabolism. Plus, some people use lemon to help cleanse and detoxify the body.

Prebiotic Fiber: Peak Power contains prebiotic fiber, a type of soluble fiber that acts as fuel for your gut bacteria. This digestive-resistant starch helps to improve mineral absorption and prevent constipation. Supporting digestion involves more than just taking a probiotic supplement. It also involves taking a prebiotic supplement. Without prebiotic fuel, your gut bacteria cannot survive and thrive. Prebiotic fiber is crucial for maintaining gut balance and supporting overall gut health.

How to Take Peak Power

Organifi recommends mixing one scoop of Peak Power with 8 to 10 oz of cold water or the beverage of your choice. Then, drink it daily to support all-day energy:

Add 1 serving (1 scoop) of Peak Power formula to 8 to 10oz of water or combine with the beverage of your choice

Mix, then enjoy

Most customers take one scoop of Peak Power daily. However, some increase the dose to 1.5 or 2 scoops per day for superior energy.

What Does Peak Power Do?

According to Organifi, Peak Power can support a range of cognitive and physical effects, including:

Energy, Focus, & Power: The main goal of Peak Power is to support all-day energy, focus, and power. If you want to maximize cognitive and physical performance all day long, for example, then you can do so with Peak Power. Ingredients like bacopa leaf, lion’s mane mushroom, and guayusa leaf combined with green tea extract and caffeine can awaken your senses and supercharge your motivation while being safe to take every day.

Mitigate the Negative Effects of Caffeine: You could take a huge dose of caffeine to boost your energy. However, you’ll likely experience side effects. Peak Power contains a blend of polyphenols and antioxidants to mitigate the negative side effects of caffeine, allowing you to avoid jitters, anxiety, crashes, and adrenal fatigue. Plus, Peak Power contains hydrating ingredients and electrolytes to mitigate the diuretic effects of caffeine.

Balance Hormones: Energy is about more than just stimulating your body and mind; you also need to consider hormones. Peak Power is designed to balance hormones for superior long-term energy.

Low Sugar Per Serving: Each serving of Peak Power contains just 1g of sugar. Compared to energy drinks, preworkout powders, and other sugary supplements, Peak Power has a very low dose of sugar per serving.

Support Digestion: Digestion plays a critical role in energy. If your body spends significant energy digesting the food you’re eating, you’ll struggle to have good energy throughout the day. Peak Power aims to support digestion using prebiotic fiber, helping to fuel your gut bacteria and maintain good microbiota balance.

Adaptogens for Stress Response: Many of the ingredients in Peak Power are considered adaptogens, which means they help your body manage its response to stress. Physical and mental stress take a toll on your body. Taking caffeine and other stimulants can increase stress. By giving your body a blend of adaptogens, Peak Power can help with stress response.

Balance Mood: Peak Power can balance mood using bacopa leaf extract and other ingredients. Studies show some of the natural extracts in Peak Power have anxiolytic effects or hormone supporting benefits, for example, that can help with mood and anxiety.

Stimulate BDNF: Brain derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) plays a critical role in focus, mental energy, memory formation, and overall brain health. Peak Power claims to stimulate BDNF using Neurofactor, a type of coffee fruit. Coffee fruit is rich with antioxidants that support inflammation throughout the brain, helping you maintain strong BDNF production.

Scientific Evidence for Peak Power

Organifi was founded by a group of personal trainers and nutritionists, and the company maintains strong standards of lab testing and transparency. We’ll review some of the scientific evidence supporting Peak Power below to explain how the popular energy boosting supplement works.

The largest ingredient in Peak Power appears to be organic lemon fruit powder. It’s the first listed ingredient in the Peak Power Hydrating blend. Lemon is linked to anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, anticancer, and antiparasitic effects, among other benefits. It also contains bioactive “monoterpenoids” like D-limonene and beta-pinene that have been linked to therapeutic properties. By concentrating lemon into a condensed extract, Organifi can maximize the bioactive effects of the organic lemon extract.

Coconut water is the second largest ingredient in Peak Power. It’s been growing in popularity in the supplement space and functional drink industry. One 2020 study found coconut water had several properties making it ideal as a functional drink, suggesting coconut water can help with hydration, digestion, and even probiotic health, among other benefits. As the Mayo Clinic explains, coconut water is also comparable to sport drinks for its ability to hydrate the body after exercise, providing you with potassium, sodium, and manganese, among other valuable electrolytes.

Peak Power also contains a significant dose of baobab fruit, another popular fruit extract growing in popularity. Studies show the leaves of the baobab fruit have strong antioxidant effects while also having high ratings for bioavailability and digestibility, which could make them a potent superfood.

Guayusa is one of the more unique ingredients in Peak Power. Guayusa has long been used as a stimulant and antioxidant in traditional medicine – particularly in Ecuador. Today, research has confirmed guayusa’s stimulating effects, chemical composition, and strong safety profile. Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating the effects of guayusa on alertness, focus, and mental fatigue.

Lion’s mane mushroom extract is another unique ingredient in Peak Power, and it could impact mental fatigue more than other ingredients. One 2013 study found lion’s mane extract helped brain cells respond to oxidative stress, for example, and supported overall neurotransmitter activity in the brain. Other studies have connected the popular mushroom extract to focus, energy, and overall cognitive ability.

Overall, Peak Power contains a blend of science-backed ingredients linked to hydration, alertness, mental focus, and energy. The formula contains common ingredients used for centuries as a stimulant – like caffeine and green tea extract. It also combines these time-tested ingredients with unique and exotic ingredients like baobab and guayusa, creating a unique hydrating and energy boosting blend.

Peak Power Supplement Facts Label

Organifi is known for its transparency, and the company publishes its certificates of analysis (COAs) online while testing every batch for purity and potency. Peak Power is also USDA Organic certified.

Each 1 serving (1 x 9.2g scoop) of Peak Power features 26 calories and 7g of total carbs (including 2g of dietary fiber and 1g of total sugar) along with the following ingredients:

5,505mg of a Hydrating Blend with organic lemon fruit powder, organic coconut water powder, organic baobab fruit powder, Himalayan pink salt, organic aloe vera leaf powder, and organic ginger root extract

2,570mg of a Focus & Performance Blend with organic acacia prebiotic fiber, AmaTea organic guayusa leaf extract, organic green tea leaf extract, organic lion’s mane extract, NeuroFactor (organic coffee fruit extract), and organic bacopa leaf extract

100mg of caffeine

155mg of sodium (7% DV)

101mg of potassium (2% DV)

22mg of calcium (2% DV)

13mg of magnesium (3% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including organic lemon and other natural flavors, organic luo han guo (monk fruit extract), and malic acid

According to the supplement facts label, each 9.2g scoop of Peak Power contains 22g of calcium, which appears to be a mislabeling error. It’s more likely Peak Power contains 22mg of calcium.

The 100mg of caffeine in Peak Power is similar to an average cup of coffee. The average cup of coffee contains 80mg to 150mg of caffeine. In comparison, many energy drinks and preworkout formulas contain 200mg to 350mg of caffeine per serving.

Peak Power Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Peak Power is backed by strong reviews online, and many customers agree Peak Power works as advertised to support a powerful range of effects.

Overall, Peak Power has an average rating of 5 stars out of 5 on the Organifi online store. Here are some of the thoughts shared by recent reviewers about Organifi’s newest supplement:

Many customers like taking Peak Power before workouts, claiming they get a surge of energy without the jitters or anxiety of high-powered preworkout formulas and other stimulants.

Many customers also use Peak Power for non-athletic activities – like working from home, going about their ordinary day, and staying energized all day long.

Customers are generally satisfied with the taste of the formula, claiming it tastes good when mixed with cold water.

Reviewers praise Peak Power for boosting mental and physical energy, claiming they feel a noticeable change in their overall focus and full-body energy after taking Peak Power.

One of the few complaints about Peak Power is the price. At $70 for 20 servings, it’s more expensive than competing energy boosting formulas sold online today.

Overall, most Peak Power customers are happy with the supplement and how it works, claiming Peak Power worked as advertised to boost energy and provide them with clear, all-day focus without the downsides of caffeine.

Peak Power Pricing

Peak Power is priced at $69.95 per bag, with each bag containing 20 servings (20 scoops). Here’s how pricing works when buying Peak Power online today:

1 x Bag of Peak Power (One Time Purchase): $69.95

All Peak Power purchases are backed by Organifi’s 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked if unsatisfied for any reason. Contact support@organifi.com to initiate the refund process.

About Organifi

Organifi is a nutritional supplement company founded with the goal of making a healthy lifestyle easier and more accessible to everyone. The company was launched by personal trainers and nutritionists.

Organifi distinguishes itself from competing supplement companies with its commitment to transparency. Organifi publishes its certificates of analysis (COAs) online, for example, and tests every product batch for microorganisms, pathogens, heavy metals, and other contaminants.

In addition to Peak Power, other popular Organifi supplements include Green Juice, Red Juice, Harmony, Gold, and Green Juice, among others.

You can contact Organifi’s customer service team via the following:

Final Word

Organifi’s Peak Power is a new energy boosting and hydration supplement designed to keep you active all day long.

By taking Peak Power daily, you can purportedly support all day focus without the jitters or crashes of caffeine and other stimulants.

To learn more about Peak Power or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website.

