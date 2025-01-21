Ookla Research Says Xfinity Mobile Speeds Have Increased 150% in Washington

As the internet becomes more critical for communication, business, and entertainment, having a provider whose services are fast, reliable, and meet individual needs is more important than ever. Ookla’s latest Speedtest Intelligence® research is a guide to help customers choose the provider that will have the fastest service. Now, Washingtonians know who the top-rated mobile service provider is in the state: Xfinity Mobile.

“Xfinity Mobile combines its WiFi network resources, 5G capabilities, and PowerBoost technology to enhance the connectivity experience for its customers,” said Kerry Baker, Industry Analyst, Ookla. “The integration of these technologies reflects the ongoing industry focus on creating better solutions for evolving user demands.”

Speed is king

Faster speeds ensure you can stream videos and music and browse the internet without interruptions or buffering. This is especially important for high-definition content, which requires more bandwidth. Ookla’s study research credits Xfinity Mobile’s PowerBoost for delivering customers 150 percent faster speeds since the innovative feature launched in 2024. PowerBoost provides speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) over WiFi at home or millions of WiFi hotspots across the country. The feature is free to all Xfinity Mobile customers.

PowerBoost provides Xfinity Mobile customers with more than enough speed to stream, game, video call, or browse and have a high-quality experience. Xfinity Mobile is one of the fastest-growing mobile services in the industry, with more than seven million customers and counting since the service was launched.

WiFi is the difference

Nearly 90 percent of Xfinity Mobile smartphone data travels over WiFi. With Xfinity Mobile’s PowerBoost, your phone can use WiFi hotspots in people’s homes and public places instead of using cellular service. Comcast can lower costs for its customers by using these WiFi hotspots.

Comcast has also made deals to provide more WiFi hotspots nationwide. For example, in Washington, nearly 100,000 public Xfinity WiFi hotspots are available to Xfinity Mobile customers.

Why it matters

In addition to faster speeds, using WiFi helps you save on your mobile data plan. Some mobile plans have data limits, and exceeding these limits can result in additional charges. Connecting to WiFi lets you use the internet without worrying about using your mobile data.

PowerBoost is another innovation made possible by Comcast’s state-of-the-art network, designed to provide an exceptional Internet experience to more than 2.8 million homes and businesses in Washington. It represents years of research, technological advancements, and significant investments in Washington, including over $1.1 billion in the past three years, in development and infrastructure in the state.

Find out more about Xfinity Mobile at: https://www.xfinity.com/mobile/ .

