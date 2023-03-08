Nutraville CollaGlow Reviewed

CollaGlow is a collagen supplement featuring three types of collagen for optimal anti-aging results.

Developed by Nutraville, CollaGlow can improve collagen synthesis, restore youthful glow, and improve your skin’s natural radiance, among other benefits.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about CollaGlow and how it works today in our review.

What is CollaGlow?

CollaGlow is a powdered nutritional supplement developed by Nutraville. The supplement combines three types of collagen into a single formula for better anti-aging results.

Backed by a 365 day moneyback guarantee, CollaGlow is designed to achieve two targeted goals, including:

Improve collagen synthesis

Restore your skin’s natural radiance and youthful glow

As you get older, your body’s collagen production naturally declines. Collagen is the most abundant connective protein in the human body, and it plays an important role in skin support, skin smoothness, and overall youthful-looking skin. By taking a collagen supplement, you can support your body’s collagen production and get proven results.

As part of a 2023 promotion, CollaGlow is available through a special buy 1, get 3 bottles free offer. You can pay just $67 today for 4 bottles of CollaGlow, a steep discount from the ordinary retail price of $268.

CollaGlow Benefits

CollaGlow can purportedly provide significant anti-aging effects, according to Nutraville. Some of the benefits of taking the supplement daily include:

Firmer, plumper, more youthful-looking skin

Younger-looking hair and nails

Strong, healthy bones and joints

Improved collagen synthesis

Blend of three types of collagen (types I, II, and III)

Complementary ingredients to support collagen synthesis

The supplement is also designed for maximum potency and collagen absorption while tasting great. Plus, there are zero artificial ingredients, GMOs, or fillers. Some also find CollaGlow makes them feel fuller, helping to promote weight loss.

How Does CollaGlow Work?

There are plenty of collagen supplements available today. Why take CollaGlow? What makes CollaGlow unique?

CollaGlow is unique for two reasons:

First, CollaGlow contains three types of collagen, including bovine, marine, and chicken collagen. Most collagen supplements exclusively get their collagen from one of these sources. Because CollaGlow has three animal sources of collagen, it provides a strong dose of types I, II, and III collagen.

Second, CollaGlow contains a blend of complementary ingredients to boost collagen synthesis, including antioxidant-rich fruits and plants. The supplement contains bamboo, horsetail, acerola cherry, and vitamin C, for example. These ingredients can support your body’s creation, or synthesis, of collagen protein.

In other words, CollaGlow gives your body a strong dose of collagen and gives your body the ingredients needed to synthesize that collagen. Instead of just throwing a bunch of collagen at your body and expecting results, CollaGlow gives you the building blocks and tools to raise collagen levels in your body.

What Does Collagen Do?

CollaGlow contains a blend of ingredients. However, the most important ingredients in CollaGlow are collagen types I, II, and III. Each serving contains a significant dose of these three types of collagen, helping you support anti-aging benefits.

Collagen is important because collagen levels drop over time. Starting in our 20s, collagen levels drop around 1% per year. After menopause, collagen production may plummet even further, dropping as much as 30% over a 5 year period. Your body also loses 0.55% of elastin, another important structural protein, every year.

Modern lifestyle habits make this worse. Stress, sun damage, processed foods, and air pollution, for example, can increase the rate of collagen depletion.

All of these factors add up to noticeable effects of aging. By the time you’re in your 30s and 40s, your skin has started to lose its elasticity and firmness, it has started to look wrinkled sand saggy, and your hair becomes thin and nails become frail.

Collagen supplements help by revitalizing your youthful energy and reversing the effects of aging.

How to Take CollaGlow

Nutraville recommends taking one serving (two scoops) of CollaGlow daily with a glass of coffee, juice, or water:

Add 2 scoops of the flavorless CollaGlow formula to 8 to 16oz of your morning coffee, juice, shake, smoothie, or a glass of water

Continue to take CollaGlow daily

Your body breaks down the collagen inside the formula into amino acids to synthesize its own collagen content; your body then reforms these amino acids into collagen to support younger-looking skin, thick hair, and healthy joints, among other benefits.

You should notice results “in a matter of weeks,” according to Nutraville, with further results expected the longer you take CollaGlow.

CollaGlow & Weight Loss

Collagen supplements are best-known for their anti-aging effects. However, some notice significant weight loss after taking collagen. According to Nutraville, CollaGlow could help you lose weight in multiple ways.

CollaGlow can help you lose weight by giving you the energy to exercise and burn up fat. Many people feel they’re more energetic after taking a collagen supplement, for example.

CollaGlow can also help you feel full, helping you naturally reduce caloric intake. Instead of eating unhealthy snacks, you can be satisfied after a single, healthy meal.

The end result of these two effects is ongoing, sustainable weight loss. Many people take collagen protein supplements – or any protein supplements – for effective, safe weight loss.

CollaGlow Contains 3 Types of Collagen

Unlike many other collagen supplements, CollaGlow contains three types of collagen for optimal anti-aging results. You get types I, II, and III collagen to support hair, skin, and nail health.

Here are the three types of collagen in CollaGlow and how they work, according to Nutraville:

Type I Collagen: Type I collagen supports bone health, ligaments, skin, joints, hair, nails, and your gut lining. It’s the most common and popular type of collagen, and most collagen supplements contain either type I or type III collagen for anti-aging results and overall health.

Type II Collagen: Type II collagen is mostly found in cartilage, and it’s linked to joint health. Studies show type II collagen can cushion your joints, helping you become more mobile. If you’re struggling with aches, pains, and joint problems as you get older, then the type II collagen in CollaGlow could help.

Type III Collagen: Type III collagen is abundant in your skin, muscles, and blood vessels. It’s important for everything from lean muscle development to cardiovascular health.

Normally, you would need to eat a diverse diet to get all three types of collagen. You would need to have a significant serving of chicken, fish, and beef daily to get the equivalent of one serving of CollaGlow. Thanks to the powdered supplement, you can get all three sources of collagen from a single, convenient formula.

CollaGlow Ingredients

CollaGlow contains a blend of science-backed ingredients, including three types of collagen sources and additional ingredients to boost the synthesis of collagen.

Here are all of the ingredients in CollaGlow and how they work, according to the manufacturer:

Hydrolyzed Bovine Collagen: Most collagen supplements use bovine, or cow sources. CollaGlow uses hydrolyzed bovine collagen derived from cow bones as its largest source of collagen. Cow bones are boiled in water. Then, the manufacturer extracts and dries the collagen inside the bones, turning it into powder. Hydrolyzed bovine collagen can help your body produce types I and III collagen. It can also support benefits like:

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles

Promote skin elasticity and firmness

Help the skin retain moisture

Hydrolyzed Chicken Cartilage: Chicken cartilage is another popular source of collagen. CollaGlow sources some of its collagen from the breast cartilage of chicken. Chicken bones are boiled to extract collagen. Chicken cartilage is particularly rich with type II collagen, which is important for joint flexibility and mobility. According to Nutraville, the hydrolyzed chicken cartilage in the formula can lead to benefits like:

Muscle health and energy

Healthy gut lining

Joint comfort and mobility

Marine Collagen: CollaGlow sources its marine collagen from a type of fish called tilapia. This collagen comes from the scales of the fish, which are particularly rich in types I and III collagen. Marine collagen can support hair, skin, nail, and gut health:

Healthy skin, hair, and nails

Healthy gut lining

Muscle health and vitality

Collagen Synthesizer #1: Horsetail: Horsetail has been used since Roman times as an herbal remedy. Today, we know the fern plant works because it’s rich with silica, a valuable mineral for health and wellness. Your body needs silica to absorb and synthesize collagen. Nutraville describes silica as “like the glue” that holds collagen together. If you don’t have enough silica, your collagen can’t do its job.

Collagen Synthesizer #2: Bamboo: CollaGlow also contains bamboo because it’s rich in two valuable minerals: copper and silica. Copper is crucial for synthesizing elastin and collagen in your body. If you don’t have enough copper, then your body may struggle to produce sufficient collagen and elastin.

Collagen Synthesizer #3: Acerola Cherry: Acerola cherry is known for being one of the richest sources of vitamin C in the natural world. The fruit is packed with antioxidants like vitamin C, making it a popular anti-aging supplement ingredient.

Hyaluronic Acid for Skin Hydration: Hyaluronic acid is a popular molecule for hydration, skin plumpness, and a youthful appearance. Studies show applying hyaluronic acid topically to your skin or taking it orally can boost moisturization.

Vitamin B6 for a Clear Complexion: CollaGlow also contains vitamin B6, which can help balance the oil in your skin and maintain a healthy complexion. Vitamin B6 has antioxidant effects to support healthy hormone balance.

Overall, this collection of ingredients can help you turn back the clock on your appearance by 20 years. You can look significantly younger by supporting collagen synthesis in your body, transforming the way you look.

What to Expect with CollaGlow

According to Nutraville, you should notice significant effects of the supplement within 30 days of taking it for the first time. As you continue to take CollaGlow over a longer period, you can continue to notice benefits.

Some of the things to expect to feel within 30 days of taking CollaGlow include:

Your skin should feel smoother and less saggy and appear less crepey than before

Your skin should feel firmer, plumper, and more radiant

Your joints may feel more comfortable and mobile

You should have a natural lift in energy

You may notice yourself snacking less and craving less between meals, helping you lose weight

You should notice wrinkles and fine lines start to fade within “a few weeks”

After two months, you should notice even more benefits. Your complexion will be even smoother. You’ll be more confident and radiant. People may start to ask which hair thickening shampoo you use or what your weight loss secret is.

CollaGlow Versus Other Collagen Supplements

Nutraville knows you have plenty of collagen supplement options available today. Why pick CollaGlow over competing options? What makes CollaGlow unique?

Here are some of the differences between CollaGlow and other leading options:

3 Types of Collagen Versus 1 Type: CollaGlow contains types I, II, and III collagen. Instead of just giving your body one type of collagen from a single source, CollaGlow contains three types of collagen from three sources (bovine, marine, and chicken sources).

Natural Complementary Ingredients: Most collagen supplements do not contain complementary ingredients like vitamin C or fruit extracts. Instead, they simply contain collagen. Nutraville has added ingredients like vitamin C, silica, and copper to support peak collagen synthesis and absorption. Your body needs ingredients like silica and copper to create collagen, so CollaGlow gives you those ingredients.

Ingredients Backed by Science – Not Profits: Nutraville claims many collagen supplement companies emphasize profits over proven scientific benefits. They choose the cheapest ingredients instead of the ingredients backed by science. Nutraville has taken a different approach with CollaGlow.

Optimal Doses Versus Under-Dosage: CollaGlow contains optimal doses of each ingredient. In comparison, many collagen supplements “are likely under-dosed and ineffective,” according to Nutraville.

No Fillers, GMOs, or Artificial Ingredients: Other collagen supplements may contain filler powders, artificial ingredients, and genetically modified ingredients (GMOs). CollaGlow works in a different way by emphasizing natural ingredients with no fillers.

365 Day Moneyback Guarantee Versus 60 Day Moneyback Guarantee: Many supplements have a 30 or 60 day moneyback guarantee. That’s not long enough to assess the effects of a collagen supplement. It may take weeks or months to notice anti-aging effects with collagen supplementation. CollaGlow has a 365 day moneyback guarantee, giving you more time to assess its effects.

Scientific Evidence for CollaGlow

Nutraville cites over a dozen studies to validate the ingredients within CollaGlow. Those studies show the ingredients can support collagen production, give your body the ingredients it needs to build collagen, and promote collagen synthesis, among other benefits. We’ll review some of that evidence below.

Collagen is the largest ingredient in CollaGlow, and studies show collagen can support various anti-aging benefits. A 2015 study, for example, found oral collagen peptide supplementation improved skin moisture and the dermal collagen network. Researchers found taking an oral collagen supplement improved skin barrier function, induced the synthesis of collagen and hyaluronic acid, and promoted fibroblast growth and migration, all of which are important for overall skin health and aging.

Marine collagen is one of the most popular sources of collagen. CollaGlow sources its marine collagen from tilapia, a common type of fish. One study found marine collagen could be a novel source of collagen compared to more popular bovine (cow) and porcine (pig) sources, for example.

Silicon, one of the complementary ingredients in CollaGlow, has a long history of use in skin and hair care. Silicon is the third most abundant trace element in the human body, and studies show it can support collagen synthesis, improve skin strength, support skin elasticity, and increase brightness of hair, among other benefits. CollaGlow contains horsetail extract, which is rich with silicon and has a long history of use in traditional medicine.

CollaGlow contains copper, another essential mineral. Copper has a long history of helping to synthesize elastin and collagen. Your body needs copper to produce collagen and elastin, two important structural proteins in your skin. As one study explained, copper appears to be a cofactor for an enzyme linked to collagen production, and higher levels of copper are associated with higher collagen production.

Some people take CollaGlow for weight loss. Studies show a high-protein diet can help with weight loss. A 2020 study, for example, found taking a high-protein diet was linked to increased ketogenesis and higher satiety. In other words, people getting high levels of protein tended to burn more fat and feel fuller than people with lower levels of protein intake. There’s a reason many people take protein shakes or high-protein diets for weight loss.

Rounding out the CollaGlow formula is hyaluronic acid, a natural biopolymer used in supplements and topical serums. HA is present in almost all biological fluids and tissues. Taking HA orally or applying it to your skin could boost moisturization. A 2014 study, for example, found your body can absorb HA when taken orally, then increase the moisture of your skin. Good skin moisture is crucial for younger, healthier-looking skin.

Overall, CollaGlow contains a blend of science-backed ingredients linked to anti-aging, weight loss, skin health, hair health, and more. Instead of just containing collagen like an ordinary collagen supplement, CollaGlow combines three sources of collagen with a blend of proven collagen synthesizers.

CollaGlow Supplement Facts Label

Nutraville discloses all ingredients in CollaGlow upfront, making it easy to compare the supplement to other anti-aging formulas and collagen powders sold online today.

Here are all of the active and inactive ingredients in each 2 scoop (6.6g) serving of CollaGlow, according to the supplement facts label:

6.6g of a Collagen Complex Blend with hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides, hydrolyzed chicken cartilage, marine collagen, horsetail extract, bamboo extract, acerola cherry, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin B6

Each serving contains 24 calories, 0g of carbs, 0g of dietary fiber, 0g of sugars, 6.5g of protein, 6g of vitamin C, 2mg of vitamin B6, and 35mg of sodium.

CollaGlow is unflavored, and there are no other listed ingredients, inactive ingredients, fillers, or additives in the formula.

CollaGlow does not contain gluten, lactose, dairy, corn, soy, GMOs, or any dangerous ingredients, according to Nutraville. The company also claims to source each ingredient from the highest grade suppliers.

CollaGlow Pricing

CollaGlow is available through a special buy 1 bottle, get 3 bottles free offer. Instead of paying $268 for 4 bottles of CollaGlow, you can pay a one-time fee of just $67 and get instant access. Nutraville is also offering a buy 2, get 5 free offer with free shipping.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

Buy 1, Get 3 Bottles Free: $67

$67 Buy 2, Get 5 Bottles Free: $117 + Free Shipping

All purchases come with a 365 day moneyback guarantee. You can receive a complete refund on CollaGlow within 365 days (one full year) if you’re unhappy with your purchase for any reason.

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of CollaGlow (30 servings, or 60 scoops). You take two scoops daily to support anti-aging benefits.

About Nutraville

CollaGlow was made by Nutraville, a US-based supplement company. The company was founded with the mission of helping customers become the best version of themselves. Today, the company aims to achieve that goal by offering supplements made with 100% natural ingredients for maximum absorption.

In addition to CollaGlow, other popular Nutraville supplements include Amyl Guard, Helix-4, Gluta Raise, and cAMP Boost.

You can contact Nutraville and the CollaGlow customer service team via the following:

Email: support@nutraville.com

support@nutraville.com Returns Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, USA

285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, USA Registered Address: 10900 Research Blvd Ste 160C, Austin, TX 78759

Nutraville makes CollaGlow in the United States in a state-of-the-art facility following FDA requirements and the highest production standards. The company also claims to source each ingredient from the purest, highest grade suppliers.

Final Word

CollaGlow is a collagen supplement made with three types of collagen, including types I, II, and III.

By taking two scoops of CollaGlow daily, you can support your body’s natural collagen production to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while improving the appearance of skin. CollaGlow also contains complementary ingredients, including copper and silicon, to improve collagen synthesis.

To learn more about CollaGlow or to buy the supplement online today, visit the official website.

