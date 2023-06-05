NOTICE-Wetland Mitigation, Managing Green project

NOTICE

The State of Washington, Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is acquiring property and/or property rights for the SR 167; SR 5 Vic. to SR 161 Vic; Pierce County Sundry Site Plan, Wetland Mitigation, Managing Green project. Negotiations to acquire the property described below have reached an impasse so WSDOT is preparing to submit this acquisition to the Attorney General’s Office to pursue the acquisition through a condemnation action. This is done to assure that the rights of individual property owners and the right of all the taxpayers of the state are equally protected.

The final action at which the State as condemnor will decide whether or not to authorize the condemnation of the property will take place at 1:00 pm., on Monday, June 26, 2023 by teleconference.

The property owner may provide input for the state to consider at this meeting. Please provide any input to OLYMPIC REGION REAL ESTATE SERVICES MANAGER, P.O. Box 47440, Olympia, WA 98504-7440, prior to the meeting.

Assessed Owner:

Managing Green LLC

George Heidgerken, Manager

32929 NW Perkin Ferry Rd.

Ridgefield, WA 98642

Property Address:

7710 Valley Rd East

Fife, WA 98424

Tax Parcels:

042017-2050; 2051; 2052; 2053; & 2054.

Brief Legal description:

Portion of NW ¼ of Section 17, T 20N; R4E, W.M.

IDX-978186

June 5, 12, 2023