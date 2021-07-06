Notice-Verizon small cell project

Notice

Notice of proposed AINSWORTH 24.26.27.42 small cell project. Verizon is proposing to locate four small cell sites, more specifically described as a node, in the City of Tacoma. Node 24 is located on the west side of S I Street, south of S 19th Street. Node 26 is located on the south side of S 19th Street, east of S Yakima Avenue. Node 27 is located on the north side of S 18th Street between South J Street and MLK Jr Way. Node 42 is located on the south side of S 21st Street, east of Tacoma Avenue South. Application will be submitted to the City of Tacoma. The small cell project will be located on existing utility poles with no additional height proposed. Any questions please contact pturner@tilsontech.com.

IDX-931875

July 6, 13, 21, 29, August 5, 2021