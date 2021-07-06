General Notices

Notice-Verizon small cell project

Notice-Verizon small cell project

by Ken Spurrell

Notice

Notice of proposed AINSWORTH 24.26.27.42 small cell project. Verizon is proposing to locate four small cell sites, more specifically described as a node, in the City of Tacoma. Node 24 is located on the west side of S I Street, south of S 19th Street. Node 26 is located on the south side of S 19th Street, east of S Yakima Avenue. Node 27 is located on the north side of S 18th Street between South J Street and MLK Jr Way. Node 42 is located on the south side of S 21st Street, east of Tacoma Avenue South. Application will be submitted to the City of Tacoma. The small cell project will be located on existing utility poles with no additional height proposed. Any questions please contact pturner@tilsontech.com.

IDX-931875

July 6, 13, 21, 29, August 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Related Stories

No. 20-5-00159-3-Notice by Publication
No. 20-5-00159-3-Notice by Publication
 By Ken Spurrell
Notice-DURANGO 6.7 small cell project
Notice-DURANGO 6.7 small cell project
 By Ken Spurrell
NO. 18-4-01165-8-NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
NO. 18-4-01165-8-NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
 By Ken Spurrell
NOTICE-Eliseo Home Expansion
NOTICE-Eliseo Home Expansion
 By Ken Spurrell
Subscribe
TO TACOMA
DAILY INDEX
LEARN MORE