NOTICE-T-Mobile Telecommunications Antenna Modifications

T-Mobile intends to modify existing telecommunications antennas and associated equipment currently collocated on a water tank located at an address 4521 83rd Avenue Court W, University Place, Pierce County, WA 98466 (N 47 ° 12’ 56.03”, W 122 ° 32’ 52.96”). The project also entails a new route for power conduit from a meter located near the compound to a pole mounted transformer located to the southeast of the water tank. T-Mobile is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the proposed facility should contact Impact7G, Inc., Attn: Ms. Andrea McCool at 9550 Hickman Road, Clive, IA 50325 or call 515-473-6256 (Ref. Impact7G #98 NW).

IDX-925987

April 29, 2021