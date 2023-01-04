NOTICE-T-Mobile equipment modifications

NOTICE

T-Mobile proposes modifications/additions to the support equipment and utilities associated with an existing collocation on a building located at an address 101 E. 38th Street, Tacoma, Pierce County, WA 98404 (N 47° 13’ 23.77”, W 122° 25’ 50.91”). Plans include the addition of a generator on a concrete pad and routes for conduit and gas lines. T-Mobile is publishing this notice in accordance with Federal Communications Commission regulations (47 CFR § 1.1307) for Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Parties interested in commenting on this Federal undertaking or with questions on the facility should contact Impact7G, Inc., Attn: Telecommunications Department at 8951 Windsor Parkway, Johnston, IA 50131 or call 515-473-6256 (Ref. T-Mobile NW #473.2-AM).

IDX-969277

January 4, 2023