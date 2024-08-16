Notice-Public Auction Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale

NOTICE

[Pierce] – Public Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale –

The winning bidder will be required to remove the home from the park within 30 days of the sale or be accepted for membership/lease holder for MHC Holdings, LLC dba Glendale Mobile Home Park. Failure to do so will result in the winning bidder’s payment being refunded and sales canceled. [08/30/24, 10:00 AM – 1995 MODL 28/56 manufactured home, VIN: 114490, MHC Holdings, LLC dba Glendale Mobile Home Park, 9213 222nd Ct E, #17, Graham, WA 98338, 253-653-7701]

August 16, 23, 2024