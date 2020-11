Notice

Notice of proposed FAWCETT small cell project. Verizon is proposing to locate one small cell site, more specifically described as a node, in the City of Tacoma. Node 14 is located in an alley east of G Street. Application will be submitted to the City of Tacoma. The small cell project will be located on existing utility poles with no additional height proposed. Any questions please contact araymond@tilsontech.com.

IDX-912236

November 5, 12, 19, 25 2020