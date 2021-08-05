Notice-proposed Junette 14 small cell project

Notice

Notice of proposed Junette 14 small cell project. Verizon is proposing to locate one small cell site, more specifically described as a node, in the City of Tacoma. Node 14 is located on the northeast corner of North Proctor Street and North 25th Street. Application will be submitted to the City of Tacoma. The small cell project will be located on existing utility poles with no additional height proposed. Any questions please contact avore@tilsontech.com.

IDX-934868

August 5, 12, 19, 26, September 3, 2021