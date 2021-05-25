NOTICE-property rights for the SR 509 SPUR

NOTICE

The State of Washington, Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is acquiring property and/or property rights for the SR 509 SPUR, ALEXANDER AVE. VICINITY TO JCT. SR 99 project. Negotiations to acquire the property described below have reached an impasse so WSDOT is preparing to submit this acquisition to the Attorney General’s Office to pursue the acquisition through a condemnation action. This is done to assure that the rights of individual property owners and the right of all the taxpayers of the state are equally protected.

The final action at which the State as condemnor will decide whether or not to authorize the condemnation of the property will take place at 1:00 pm., on Monday, June 14, 2021 by teleconference.

The property owner may provide input for the state to consider at this meeting. Please provide any input to OLYMPIC REGION REAL ESTATE SERVICES MANAGER, P.O. Box 47440, Olympia, WA 98504-7440, prior to the meeting.

Assessed Owner:

Pongo, a Washington General Partnership

c/o GVA Kidder Mathews

1201 Pacific Ave

Suite 1400

Tacoma, WA 98402-4322

Property Address:

504 53rd Ave E

Fife, WA 98424

Tax Parcel:

032001-1021

Brief Legal description:

Portion of NE quarter of SE quarter of NE quarter of Sect. 1, Township 20N, Range 3 E; W.M., Pierce County, WA

IDX-928261

May 25, June 1, 2021