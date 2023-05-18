NOTICE-PenMet Parks Community Recreation Center

NOTICE

PenMet Parks, Denis Ryan, PO Box 425 Gig Harbor, WA 98335, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, PenMet Parks Community Recreation Center, is located at 2416 14th Ave NW in Gig Harbor in Pierce county. This project involves 16.86 acres of soil disturbance for Commercial, Utilities construction activities. Some discharges and runoff goes to ground water. The receiving waterbody is Puget Sound. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater, Washington State Department of Ecology P.O. Box 47696 Olympia, WA 98504-7696.

IDX-977099

May 18, 25, 2023