NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET.SEQ.

Grantor: Celia Mae Cordova

Grantee/Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: HomeSight

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Rainier Trustee Services, Inc.

Current Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: HomeSight

Reference Number of the Deed of Trust: 201812310216

Abbreviated Legal Description: Lot 15 & 16, Blk 58,

Coulter’s Addition to New

Tacoma, and Amended Plat

of Coulter’s Addition to the

City of Tacoma

Tax Parcel number: 3245007473

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only until 90 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale to be referred to mediation. If this is an amended Noice of Trustee Sale providing a 45-day notice of the sale, mediation must be requested no later than 25 calendar days BEFORE the date of sale listed in this Notice of Trustee Sale.

NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission

Telephone: Toll-free 1-877-894-HOME

(1-877-894-4663)

Website: http://dfi.wa.gov/consumers/homeownership/post_purchase_counselors_foreclosure.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Telephone: Toll-free 1-877-741-3281

Website: http://hud.gov/offices/ hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate= WA&filterSvc=dfc

http:/hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/ hcs.cfm

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys

Telephone: Toll-free 1-888-201-1014

Website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee, Rainier Trustee Services, Inc. will on MARCH 22, 2024, at the hour of 10:00 a.m. outside the front entrance of the Second Floor Entry Plaza, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington, 98402, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property (the “Property”), situated in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, to wit:

Lot 15 and 16 in Block 58 of Coulter’s Addition to New Tacoma, and amended plat of Coulter’s Addition to the City of Tacoma, as per plat recordeed in Volume 1 of Plats, pages 47 and 114, records of Pierce County Auditor;

EXCEPT the South 4 feet of Lots 15 and 16, as conveyed to the City of Tacoma, by Deed recorded under Auditor’s No. 2935039;

Situate in the City of Tacoma, County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Tax Parcel No. 3245007473

The postal address of which is more commonly known as:

3417 South 12th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98405

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust (the “Deed of Trust”) dated December 28, 2018, and recorded on December 31, 2018, under Pierce County Auditor’s File No. 201812310216,

records of Pierce County, Washington. The Deed of Trust was granted by Celia Mae Cordova, as Grantor, to First American Title, as original Trustee, to secure obligations in favor of HomeSight, as the original Beneficiary. HomeSight is the current owner and holder of the obligations secured by the above referenced Deed of Trust.

II.

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligations in any Court by reason of the Borrower’s or Grantor’s default on the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust.

III.

The Default for which this foreclosure is made is as follows: Failure to pay when due the following amounts which are now in arrears:

a. Failure to pay the following past due amounts, which are in arrears:

Delinquent Monthly Payments of $1,460.87 Due From 08/01/2022 Through and Including 11/01/2023: $23,373.92

Late Charges: $1,082.34

Force Placed Property Insurance: $1,922.00 Escrow Arrearage: $5,713.76

Pre-Foreclosure Attorney’s Fees: $785.00

TOTAL: $32,877.02

b. Default other than failure to make payments due on the Note: Failure to make the following payments of delinquent real estate taxes with regard to the Real Property pursuant to the provisions contained in the Deed of Trust (collectively referred to as the “Delinquent Real Estate Taxes”):

N/A

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is: Unpaid principal of $184,440.66; together with such other advances, costs and fees as are due under the Note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V.

The above-described Property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on the 22nd day of March 2024. The defaults referred to in paragraph III must be cured by the 11th day of March 2024 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before the 11th day of March 2024 (11 days before the sale date), the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after the 11th day of March 2024 (11 days before the sale date), by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Trustee to the Borrower, Grantor, Guarantors and other interested parties at the following addresses:

Celina Mae Cordova

Pouse of Celina Mae Crdova

Occupants 3417 South 12th Street

Tacoma, WA 98405

by both first class and certified mail on September 29, 2023, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and on September 30, 2023, said written Notice of Default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has in its possession proof of such posting.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described Property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections, if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale, pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

X.

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the trustee’s sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

XI.

NOTICE TO GUARANTORS:

Any guarantor of the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the trustee’s sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust. All guarantors have the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default or repay the debt as is given to the Grantors and Borrowers in order to avoid the trustee’s sale. Any guarantor will have no right to redeem the Property after the trustee’s sale. Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington Deeds of Trust Act, Chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the trustee’s sale, or the last trustee’s sale under any Deed of Trust granted to secure the same debt. In any action for a deficiency, a guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the Property as of the date of the trustee’s sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit the guarantor’s liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the trustee’s sale, plus interest and costs.

DATED: November 14, 2023.

RAINIER TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.,

Successor Trustee

By:/s/ Mark J. Rosenblum

MARK J. ROSENBLUM, Secretary/Treasurer

Rainier Trustee Services, Inc. c/o

SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM, PLLC

575 S. Michigan Street, Seattle, WA 98108 (206) 275-1010

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

) ss.

COUNTY OF KING )

On this day before me, at the time of 3:30, p.m. (PDT), the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, duly commissioned and sworn, personally appeared MARK J. ROSENBLUM, to me known to be the Secretary/Treasurer of the Rainier Trustee Services, Inc. (the corporation) that executed the foregoing NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE, and acknowledged the said instrument to be the free and voluntary act and deed of said corporation, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned and on oath stated that he is authorized to execute the said instrument.

Given under my hand and official seal on November 14, 2023.

/s/ Maureen A. Fitzgerald

Maureen A. Fitzgerald

Notary Public in and for the

State of Washington, residing at: Puyallup

My commission expires: 9/27/2024

IDX989331

February 23, March 15, 2024