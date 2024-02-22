NO. 23-4-00683-9 -NOTE FOR COMMISSIONER’S CALANDER

NO. 23-4-00683-9
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR
PIERCE COUNTY ESTATE OF
JOHN PATRICK NAGLE III
Pierce County Superior Court
County-City Building
930 Tacoma Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98402
Final Accounting
Calendar: Probate/Guardianship/
Minor Settlement
CALENDAR DATE:
Monday, March 18, 2024 1:30 PM
DATED: February 16, 2024
Signed: /s/ Jesse D Rodman
Name: Jesse D Rodman
Phone: (253) 627-1181
Address: 1102 Broadway
Ste 500
TACOMA, WA 98402-3534
WSBA#: 32927
For: Attorney for the Plaintiff/
Petitioner
