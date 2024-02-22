NO. 23-4-00683-9

NOTE FOR COMMISSIONER’S CALANDER

(NTC)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

PIERCE COUNTY ESTATE OF

JOHN PATRICK NAGLE III

TO THE CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT AND TO:

IMPORTANT:

On the day of your hearing, check your case number in the linx to determine the courtroom number. To find the zoom link for your hearing click on: https:/www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/commissioner-calendars-by-division or enter this address into your web browser. Any questions, email Commissioner Services at supesd@piercecountywa.gov

You may appear in person or via zoom.

Please take notice that an issue of law in this case will be heard on the date and time shown below:

Pierce County Superior Court

County-City Building

930 Tacoma Ave S

Tacoma, WA 98402

Final Accounting

Calendar: Probate/Guardianship/

Minor Settlement

CALENDAR DATE:

Monday, March 18, 2024 1:30 PM

DATED: February 16, 2024

Signed: /s/ Jesse D Rodman

Name: Jesse D Rodman

Phone: (253) 627-1181

Address: 1102 Broadway

Ste 500

TACOMA, WA 98402-3534

WSBA#: 32927

For: Attorney for the Plaintiff/

Petitioner

IDX-991935

February 22,