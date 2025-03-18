NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGGIG HARBOR FIRE & MEDIC ONE, STATION 51

CITY OF GIG HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

GIG HARBOR FIRE & MEDIC ONE, STATION 51

Permit Number(s): PL-CUP-24-0001

Date of Notice: March 18th, 2025

Applicant: Pierce County Fire Protection District #5, c/o John Johnson, 10222 Bujacich Road NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Agent:

Rice Fergus Miller, c/o Howard Struve, 275 5th Street, Suite 100, Bremerton, WA 98337

Project Location: 6711 Kimball Dr. | Parcel Number – 0221083129. The site is located on the east side of Kimball Dr., approximately 1,200 feet south of the intersection with Pioneer Way. Sec 08, Tw 21, R 02, Qtr 33.

Project Description: The proposal includes the demolition of the existing Fire Station 51 and the construction of a new 22,000 sf, two-story facility in approximately the same location as the previous facility. The new facility will house up to 10 career fire and medical emergency response staff and one battalion fire chief. Site improvements include replacement of the existing fuel island with a new fuel island, new stormwater quality retention systems, parking improvements for staff and public use, and a new public space between the new building and the Kimball Drive entrance.

SEPA Threshold Determination: A Threshold Determination has not been issued as of this notice.

PUBLIC HEARING DATE: Hearing Examiner, April 1st, 2025, at 1:30 pm, Virtual Hearing, or at Gig Harbor Civic Center, Council Chambers, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor

Interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and provide testimony on this proposal. The hearing will be conducted in the manner prescribed by Gig Harbor Municipal Code Chapter 19.05.

Documents pertinent to this application are available for review and inspection at the City of Gig Harbor Planning Division, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, during normal business hours, Monday through Friday or on the City’s Permit Portal. A copy of the staff report on this proposal will be available at least seven days prior to the hearing. A copy of the application, all documents and evidence relied upon by the applicant, and applicable criteria are available for inspection at no cost; copies will be provided at the requestor’s cost.

Interested persons may comment on the above stated application or may request a copy of the decision on this application. Requests for notification, written comments, including any written comments addressing the findings required for a decision, must be submitted to the Planning Division no later than 5:00 PM on March 31st, 2025. Questions regarding the above stated application should be made to Jeremy Hammar, Interim Principal Planner, City of Gig Harbor Community Development Department, 3510 Grandview Street, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, or by calling (253)851-6170. Additional permit information can also be found at www.gigharborwa.gov by clicking “Permit Portal” and entering the permit number.

IDX-1010417

March 18, 2025