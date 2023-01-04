NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF CORPORATION-Security Fence, Inc.

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF CORPORATION

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant

to RCW 23B.14.030 that Security Fence, Inc., a Washington corporation, filed is Articles of Dissolution with the Washington Secretary of State effective on December 12, 2022. All persons or entities with a claim against Security Fence, Inc. shall present them to Hurst Law PLLC at 33530 1st Way South, Suite 102, Federal Way, Washington 98003. Any claims must indicate the date the claim was incurred, the amount of the claim, and the reason for the claim. Any claims that are not timely filed may be barred in accordance with the provisions of RCW 12B.14.030. Claims must be filed within one hundred and twenty days (120) days of the first publication of this notice. Date of First Publication: January 4, 2023.

January 4, 11, 18, 2023