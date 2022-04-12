NOTICE

Oakridge Homes Inc., 5401 32nd Avenue, Suite 100, Gig Harbor, WA 98335-6308 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Emerald Grove is located at 8217 173rd Street East, Puyallup, Pierce County, Washington 98375. This project involves 2.84 acres of onsite soil disturbance for residential site development and home building activities. Under both pre-existing and post developed conditions all stormwater will disperse south-southwest eventually reaching an unnamed wetland north of 174th St Ct E. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-952306

April 12 & 19, 2022