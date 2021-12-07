NOTICE-Narrows Urban Village Apartments

NOTICE

Wood Partners, 2100 Westlake Ave N Ste 103 Seattle, WA 98109, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Narrows Urban Village Apartments, is located at 2124 & 2208 Mildred St W, University Place in Pierce County. This project involves 8.41 acres of soil disturbance for commercial construction activities. The drainage basins are Day Island & Soundview where stormwater is collected in both pipes and open ditches that drain directly to Puget Sound. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

December 7, 14, 2021