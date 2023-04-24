NOTICE-Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale

NOTICE

[Spanaway] – Public Auction/Landlord Lien Foreclosure Sale – All potential bidders must pass a background and credit check no later than 7 days before the sale. Failure to do so will void all bids placed. The winning bidder will be required to remove the home from the park within 14 days of the sale or be accepted for residency. Failure to do so will result in the winning bidder’s payment being refunded. [05/08/2023, 10:00 AM – 1959 ZIMM 57/10 manufactured home, VIN: GS13834, Mountain Valley Mobile Home Park, LLC, 223 197th Street CT E, (360) 728-5003]

IDX-975151

April 24, May 1, 2022