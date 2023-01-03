NOTICE

Home In Tacoma – Phase 2

Determination of Significance and Notice of Environmental Impact Statement (EIS)

For more information: www.cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma

Submit comments by February 10, 2023, to homeintacoma@cityoftacoma.org

Agencies, affected tribes, and

members of the public are invited to comment on the scope of the Home

In Tacoma Project – Phase 2 and Environmental Impact Statement. Home In Tacoma – Phase 2 is a

proposal to implement the changes to Tacoma’s housing growth strategy, policies, and programs to increase housing supply, affordability, and choice for current and future residents that were adopted by the City Council in December 2021 (Ordinance No. 28793). Phase 2 will include updates to the City’s residential zoning and development standards to allow diverse housing types in Tacoma’s residential areas, along with actions to support housing growth and promote affordability.

IDX-969179

January 3, 2023