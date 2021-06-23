General Notices

Notice-DOWNING 1.2.3.4.5 small cell project

by Ken Spurrell

Notice of proposed DOWNING 1.2.3.4.5 small cell project. Verizon is proposing to locate five small cell sites, more specifically described as a node, in the City of Tacoma. Node 1 is located on the east side of N Stevens Street, south of N 31st Street. Node 2 is located on the north side of N 31st Street, west of N Gove Street. Node 3 is located on the north side of N 24th Street, east of N Mason Avenue. Node 4 is located on the west side of N Stevens Street, north of N 24th Street. Node 5 is located on the west side of N Stevens Street, north of N 22nd Street. Application will be submitted to the City of Tacoma. The small cell project will be located on existing utility poles with no additional height proposed. Any questions please contact pturner@tilsontech.com.

IDX-930765

June 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21, 2021

