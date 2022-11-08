NOTICE-Coski Pit

NOTICE

Terra5 Company, LLC, Bob Scarsella, PO Box 68847 Seattle, WA 98168, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Sand and Gravel General Permit.

The facility, known as Coski Pit, is located at 2503 Marine View Dr. in Tacoma, WA . Activities at the facility will include Industrial Sand Mining and are due to start up on 12/4/2022. This facility will discharge process water and/or stormwater to ground and to the City of Tacoma’s storm drain.

Ecology developed the Sand and Gravel General Permit with the expectation that sites covered under this permit will meet water quality standards including antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application may do so in writing within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments shall be submitted to the Department of Ecology. Any person interested in the department’s action on this application may notify the department of their interest within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice.

Comments can be submitted to:

ATTN: WQ Sand & Gravel Permit Coordinator

Washington State Department of Ecology

Southwest Regional Office

P.O. Box 47775

Olympia WA 98504-7775

IDX-966377

November 8, 15, 2022