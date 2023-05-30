NOTICE

Carbon River RV Park, LLC, PO Box 1021, Orting, WA 98360, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The project, Carbon River RV Park, located at 201 River Avenue NE – Orting, Pierce County, Washington 98360. This project involves 5.83 acres of onsite soil disturbance for site development and wetland buffer restoration activities. Under both pre-existing and post-developed conditions all stormwater will infiltrate to the ground. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

May 30, June 6, 2023