NOTICE-Canyon Townhomes

NOTICE

Eide Properties, LLC is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s

Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.

The proposed project “Canyon Townhomes” is located at 14110 Canyon Rd E, Puyallup, WA 98373. The site is on the west side of Canyon Rd between 140th St and 144th St E.

The project involves approximately 3.4 acres of soil disturbance for building demolition, tree removal, clearing, and ultimate construction of 12 multifamily buildings with access improvements and utility extensions. Stormwater will be collected, conveyed, stored, and treated using temporary erosion control BMPs and permanent drainage improvements in accordance with Pierce County Surface Water Management Manual requirements.

The receiving system is the public Pierce County stormwater collection and conveyance system in Canyon Rd, 160th St, and Brookdale Rd. Ultimate discharge of stormwater is to the County’s Brookdale Pit Regional Retention facility.

Any person’s desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology regarding this application may do so in writing within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments shall be submitted to the Department of Ecology. Any person interested in the department’s action on this application may notify the department of their interest within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause measurable change in receiving water quality, and if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II antidegradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.

Comments can be submitted to:

Department of Ecology

Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

PO Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-952273

April 11, 18, 2022