NOTICE-AUCTION OF ABANDONED VESSEL

NOTICE REGARDING AUCTION OF ABANDONED VESSEL

ON NOVEMBER 10, 2023 AT 10:00 A.M.

PURSUANT TO RCW 88.26.020

Private Moorage Facility Operator: Narrows Marina, LLC (“Narrows Marina”)

Abandoned Vessel: 36’ wood Chris Craft Sea Skiff Cabin Cruiser (year made unknown) “Boomerang” (the “Vessel”)

Minimum Starting Bid: $33,637.50

Last Known Owner:

Mr. Ayden Gregory Osmotherly

1981 Galenta Drive SW

Olympia, WA 98512-6254

Mr. Ayden Gregory Osmotherly

4224 Gravelly Beach Road NW

Olympia, WA 98502-9530

The aforementioned Vessel has been deemed abandoned per RCW 88.20.020. Narrows Marina will hold a public auction of the Vessel on:

The 10th day of November, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m., outside of the 2nd floor entry plaza, on the west side of the County-City Building located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, in the city of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale.

October 31, 2023