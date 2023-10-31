NOTICE-AUCTION OF ABANDONED VESSEL

NOTICE REGARDING AUCTION OF ABANDONED VESSEL
ON NOVEMBER 10, 2023 AT 10:00 A.M.
PURSUANT TO RCW 88.26.020
Private Moorage Facility Operator: Narrows Marina, LLC (“Narrows Marina”)
Abandoned Vessel: 36’ wood Chris Craft Sea Skiff Cabin Cruiser (year made unknown) “Boomerang” (the “Vessel”)
Minimum Starting Bid: $33,637.50
Last Known Owner:
Mr. Ayden Gregory Osmotherly
1981 Galenta Drive SW
Olympia, WA 98512-6254
Mr. Ayden Gregory Osmotherly
4224 Gravelly Beach Road NW
Olympia, WA 98502-9530
The aforementioned Vessel has been deemed abandoned per RCW 88.20.020. Narrows Marina will hold a public auction of the Vessel on:
The 10th day of November, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 o’clock a.m., outside of the 2nd floor entry plaza, on the west side of the County-City Building located at 930 Tacoma Avenue South, in the city of Tacoma, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable, in the form of cash, cashier’s check or certified checks from federally or State chartered banks, at the time of sale.
October 31, 2023