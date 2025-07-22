NO:22-7-00710-7 SEA

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING,

JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE TERMINATION OF: NOAH TYLER HUMANN

DOB: 03/30/2022

TO: *Unknown Father , and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On April 19, 2022 , a petition for Termination was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are Mother, Nicole Rene Romanoff; Alleged Father, Joshua David Humann; *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.] Said Petition will be heard on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM , at Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, 1211 E. Alder St., Rm 4-B, Seattle, WA 98122, before a Judge of the above entitled Court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the Court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #853 8093 1651. DATED Thursday, June 12, 2025

CATHERINE CORNWALL KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

CLERK BY: AW, Deputy Clerk

IDX-1016994

July 22, 29, August 5, 2025