CASE NO: PUY-CV-NC-2020-0025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE PUBLICATION LANGUAGE

ADULT NAME CHANGES:

IN THE COURT OF THE PUYALLUP TRIBE OF INDIANS

FOR THE PUYALLUP INDIAN RESERVATION

TACOMA, WASHINGTON

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has filed a Petition requesting the Court enter an Order to change the Petitioner’s present legal name of Raymond Joseph Johnnie to the name of Raymond Joseph Broncheau, which is the name Petitioner desires to have in the future. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that any person having objection to the changing of the Petitioner’s name shall file written objection with the above-entitled Court within ten (10) days after the last date of the last publication of this Notice.

This Court will consider the name change request of the Petitioner on the 22nd day of July, 2020, at 1:30 pm.

NOTICE OF HEARING

To exercise an abundance of caution in mitigating the COVID-19 outbreak, this hearing will be conducted telephonically. You must contact the Court Administrator for the dial-in instructions at least one business day before your hearing. You may contact the Court Administrator by calling (253) 680-5585 or by emailing TribalCourtFilings@PuyallupTribe-nsn.gov. A copy of the Petition is on file at the Court Clerk’s Office.

Submitted by: /s/ Raymond Joseph Johnnie

Petitioner’s Name

IDX-899835

June 2, 9, 16, 2020