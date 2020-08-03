No. D-0905-SA-2020-00008

NOTICE OF SUIT

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF CURRY

NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

In the Matter of the Adoption Petition of ZACHARY PAUL WOODALL, Petitioner.

THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO TO: ADAM DRAKEFORD

GREETINGS:

You are hereby notified that suit has been filed and is now pending against you in the District Court of Curry County, New Mexico, wherein Zachary Paul Woodall is the Petitioner and you are a Respondent in Cause No. D-0905-SA-2020-00008, that the general object of said suit is the adoption of your minor child.

Please be further advised that unless you appear, answer or plead in said cause on or before September 21, 2020, an Final Decree of Adoption by default shall be presented to the Court for approval and filing without further notice to you, and for the relief sought in the Petition for Adoption; and that Harmon, Barnett & Morris, P.C., 119 S. Main Street, Clovis, New Mexico 88101 is the attorney for Petitioner, Zachary Paul Woodall.

Witness my hand and official seal this 29 day of July, 2020.

Shelly Burger

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

DEPUTY

IDX-904871

August 3, 10, 17, 2020