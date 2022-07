No.: 95-2-08350-7

NOTICE OF HEARING (NTHG)

HEARINGS ARE CONDUCTED BY ZOOM To participate in the hearing, please Refer to ZOOM instruction sheet attached to and incorporated into this temporary order.

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

DARLENE PEARSON

Petitioner(s).

vs.

VAN R PULFREY

Respondent(s)

TO: DARLENE PEARSON

VAN PULFREY (Respondent) has filed a motion for the following relief:

Termination of DVPO

A hearing will be held on September 30, 2022, 9:00 AM at 930 Tacoma Ave S., Room 117, Tacoma Wa to determine whether the requested relief should be granted. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR, THE COURT MAY ENTER AN ORDER GRANTING THE RELIEF REQUESTED.

Dated: July 15, 2022

County Clerk

By: Deputy Clerk

IDX-959277

July 22, 29, August 5, 12, 2022