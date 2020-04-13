NO. 83-4-00929-7

NOTICE OF HEARING

(RCW 11.68.100 and 11.76.040)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE GUARDIANSHIP OF

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



EDWARD M. GRUENSTEIN,

An Incapacitated Person, Now Deceased.

Hearing Date:

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE-MENTIONED ESTATE THAT: Pacific Guardianship Services as Guardian of the Estate of Edward M. Gruenstein (now deceased) has filed with the Clerk for the above mentioned Court, the Guardian’s Final Accounting; Petition for Approval Thereof; and Closure of Estate, requesting the Court to approve the Report therein and distribute the property of the Estate as outlined in the Report.

This matter will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., in Department 8, Judge Grant Blinn, of the County City Building. The hearing will be held pursuant to Pierce County Superior Court Emergency Order #4(A) of March 18, 2020 which states.

4. Guardianship and Trust matters scheduled before a judge will be reviewed by the court. The Court will notify the parties and/or counsel if a telephonic appearance will be required. Proposed and signed orders shall be submitted via email to the judicial assistant prior to the schedule motion date.

This notice is being published on April 13, 2020. If you have any questions or objections to said accounting, please call our office at least one week prior to the hearing date.

Dated this 10th day of April 2020.

/s/Christopher E. Neil, WSBA #26219

Attorney for Guardian

5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98408

(253) 475-8600

IDX-896350

April 13, 2020