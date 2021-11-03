NO. 78271

Notice of Entry Requested

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR RUTHERFORD COUNTY, AT MURFREESBOR TENNESSEE

CHARLES ERIC DORSEY and JACQUELINE DAWN DORSEY,

Petitioners

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



VS.

ASHLEE HADALLER,

Respondent

In re: TREYVON XAVIER DORSEY (D.0.B.03/07/2010), a child under 18 years of age.

ORDER OF PUBLICATION This cause came to be heard on the 20th day of September, 2021, before the Honorable Darrell L. Scarlett, Judge of the Circuit Court for Rutherford County, Tennessee, upon an evidentiary hearing and it appearing from the bill in this cause, which is sworn to that residence and current address of the above listed defendant, ASHLEE HADALLER, is unknown and cannot be served with process and based on argument of counsel and proof presented, the Court finds as follows:

1. That counsel for Petitioners have made diligent efforts to ascertain the location of ASHLEE HADALLER.

2. That Petitioners have no knowledge of ASHLEE HADALLER’S whereabouts and only have a last known address.

It is therefore ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED that publication be made for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper published in Pierce County, Washington, requiring defendant, ASHLEE HADALLER to appear before the Clerk of said Court on or before thirty days after the last publication hereof and make defense to the bill filed in the above cause or otherwise said bill be taken for confessed and cause proceeded with Ex Parte.

ACCORDINGLY, IT IS SO ORDERED.

Entered this 20 day of September, 2021.

HONORABLE /s/DARRELL L. SCARLETT Judge of the Circuit Court for Rutherford County, Tennessee

APPROVED FOR ENTRY:

/s/R. TIMOTHY HOGAN

Attorney for Petitioners

218 West Main Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130

(615) 686-8491

#23288

IDX-942102

November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2021