NO. 325-702371-21-hearing on Termination and Adoption

NO. 325-702371-21

IN THE DISTRICT COURT 325th JUDICIAL DISTRICT TARRANT COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE INTEREST OF

A CHILD

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

Notice is given that the hearing on Termination and Adoption is set before the Court at 9:00 a.m. on August 14, 2023. All participants must appear on the date and at the time set for the hearing physically in the courtroom of this Court at 200 East Weatherford Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76196. Participants may appear before the Court by other means only if permitted by court order. The Court’s designated contact information LISA GRIMALDI, Court Coordinator, lkgrimaldi@tarrantcountytx.gov.

Failure of a participant to appear as directed may have prejudicial consequences, including the issuance of an order by default affecting a participant’s rights; dismissal of a participant’s existing claims, if any; monetary sanctions; or other consequences that detrimentally affect a participant’s ongoing involvement in the litigation.

Instructions for submitting evidence: Each party to this action hereby is notified that evidence shall be submitted to the Court in accordance with the Texas Rules of Evidence. All exhibits shall be marked by exhibit number. Attorneys and self-represented litigants shall provide a copy of each exhibit to each party, the amicus/ ad litem attorney, and the Court’s Court Reporter. An extra copy may be provided to the Court. In complex property cases, a spreadsheet of assets should be provided to the Court in Excel format.

See the Court’s instructions available on the Court’s website at: https://www.tarrantcountytx.gov/

en/family-courts/325th-district-court.html.

Signed on May 9, 2023.

/s/

Judge Presiding

Prepared by:

Heise Law Firm, P.C. 312 West Cannon Street Fort Worth, Texas 76104 Tel: (817) 877-1555 Fax: (817) 877-1556 firm@heiselaw.com

May 24, 2023