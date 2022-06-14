No. 2A627515A

Summons Served by Publication

District Court of Washington, County of Pierce

Petitioner (Protected Person):

Abigail Hill vs.

Respondent (Restrained Person):

Lori Hill Summons Served by Publication

The State of Washington to Lori Hill:

I have filed a Petition for Antiharassment Order with the District Court of Washington in the County of Pierce. You are hereby summoned to appear on the 5th day of July, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. and respond to the petition. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you pursuant to the provisions of chapter 10.14 RCW, for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and any ex parte order has been filed with clerk of this court. Herein fail not at your peril.

Date of first publication: June 14, 2022 Petitioner Abigail Hill.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

6/10/22 Date

/s/Chad Bradshaw, WSBA #52723

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at: Lawyer’s address:

1105 Tacoma Ave. S, Tacoma, WA 98402

Email: melvinlawfirm@gmail.com

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the state of Washington.

IDX-956655

June 14, 21, 28, 2022