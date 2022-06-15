METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: YOUTH SPORTS CAMPS & CLASSES

RFP NO. R2022-02

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# R2022-02 Youth Sports Camps & Classes by email only to procurement@tacomaparks.com until June 29, 2022, by 12:00p.m. Bids received after the date and time will be considered non-responsive. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email Sheryl Russell at

procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-956860

June 15, 22, 2022