NO. 25-5-00325-2 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP

(30 DAYS)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION

OF

INFANT MENZER

(DOB: August 2, 2025)

An Infant.

TO: JOHN DOE

The Petitioners have filed with the Clerk of the above Court a Petition requesting that any parent-child relationship between you and the above-named child be terminated. INFANT MENZER was born on August 2, 2025, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington. INFANT MENZER was born to JESSICA ROSE MENZER, Natural Mother, and you, JOHN DOE, Natural Father. Additional requests, if any, are stated in the Petition.

In order to defend against this Petition, you must respond to the Petition by stating your defense in writing, and by serving a copy upon the person signing this Summons within 30 days after the service of this Summons and Notice of Hearing, excluding the day of service, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice. A default judgment is one where Petitioner is entitled to what he or she asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a Notice of Appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington. The Court has set the time and place of the court hearing on this matter. The court hearing on this matter shall be on October 17, at 10:00 a.m. at Remann Hall, 5501 6th Ave., Tacoma, WA 98406.

Your failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of any parent-child relationship you have with the child named above.

You are further notified that any non-consenting parent or alleged father has the right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent person who requests an attorney. You are further notified that failure to respond to this termination action within 30 days of service will result in the termination of any parent-child relationship you have with respect to the above-named child. You are further notified that failure to file a claim of paternity under Chapter 26.26A RCW, or to respond to the Petition, within 30 days of the date of the service of this Summons and Notice is grounds to terminate any parent-child relationship you may have with respect to the child named above. You are further notified that, if the child named above is an Indian child and if you acknowledge paternity of the child, or if your paternity of the child is established prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you (i) give valid consent to termination, or (ii) your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW.

DATED 8 September 2025.

Christina T. Sherman, PLLC

/s/ CHRISTINA T. SHERMAN

WSBA No. 35964

1201 Regents Blvd., Suite B

Fircrest, WA 98466

FILE RESPONSE WITH: Clerk of Court

Pierce County Superior Court

920 Tacoma Avenue S, Room 110

Tacoma, Washington 98402

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON:

Christina T. Sherman, PLLC

CHRISTINA T. SHERMAN

1201 Regents Blvd., Suite B

Fircrest, WA 98466

Tel: (253) 268-5068

Fax: (253) 780-8038

Christina@shermanlegalsolutions.com

Attorney for Petitioners

IDX-1019421

September 9, 16, 23, 2025